U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,227.23
    +0.71 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,598.57
    -31.67 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,924.91
    +43.19 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,346.95
    +27.77 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    +0.97 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.60
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    27.75
    -0.26 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2177
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0410 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4156
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4670
    +0.2380 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,950.45
    -2,728.37 (-7.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.97
    -2.89 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.09
    +17.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     

Facebook offers 'extra cash' for creators who stream more

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Instagram is working on new tools to help its creators earn more money from the platform. At its first Creator Week event, Mark Zuckerberg introduced new features that will help influencers to earn “extra cash” for meeting specific goals.

With the new program influencers can earn additional payouts “for hitting certain milestones.” On Instagram, creators can earn “bonuses” by selling a set number of badges within their streams, or streaming with another account. On Facebook, the bonuses will come via “Stars Challenges,” which rewards creators for meeting streaming goals and completing other set tasks.

Besides boosting revenue for creators, the new challenges could also incentivize influencers to spend more time creating content for their fans on Instagram and Facebook compared with other platforms. “We believe that you should be rewarded for the value that you bring to your fans and to the overall community,” Zuckerberg said during the event.

Instagram will reward creators who sell a lot of badges with &#39;extra cash&#39;
Instagram will reward creators who sell a lot of badges with 'extra cash'

The CEO offered new details around the company’s plans to allow influencers to earn commission directly from shopping posts within the app. With the change, brands are able to set commission rates for the products they sell on Instagram. When creators tag those products in their posts, they’ll then earn commission based on the number of sales generated from their posts. Instagram plans to start testing the features “with a small group of US-based creators and businesses including Benefit, Kopari, MAC, Pat McGrath Labs and Sephora.”

Finally, Instagram is allowing creators who already sell their own products to link their existing storefronts to their Instagram profiles. Zuckerberg had previously teased the “creator shops” feature, but it’s now rolling out to creators. 

Instagram creator shops
Instagram creator shops

Facebook introduced the new tools as it steps up its efforts to woo creators, who have an increasing number of platforms available to monetize their following. While Instagram's biggest stars have been able to strike sponsorship deals with brands in the past, the platform hasn't done as much to facilitate these kinds of arrangements, particularly for up and coming names who might not have as much name recognition. But Zuckerberg has recently talked about the need for a kind of "creator middle class" that can make the platforms sustainable for a wider range of people. 

At Creator Week, he also — again — emphasized that Facebook intends to have more favorable terms than those imposed by Apple, when it begins take a cut from creators in 2023. He didn't say what those terms would be, but that "it's going to be less than the 30 percent that Apple and others take."

Recommended Stories

  • Study finds Facebook's free data app favored its own services

    Discover provides users with free daily data and stripped-down web pages.

  • Ohio sues to have Google declared a public utility

    Ohio asked a court on Tuesday to declare Alphabet's Google a public utility, a step the state's Republican attorney general said would forbid the search and advertising giant from giving preferential treatment to its own products. "When you own the railroad or the electric company or the cellphone tower, you have to treat everyone the same and give everybody access," Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. The lawsuit, which estimates that Google is used for nearly 90% of internet searches and has 95% of the search share on mobile devices, accuses Google of responding to certain search requests in a way that prioritizes Google's products even if other responses would give better answers.

  • Suze Orman thinks rising stock prices could be a problem for you — here’s why

    The financial expert wants you to keep your portfolio properly balanced.

  • U.S. job openings, quits hit record highs in April

    U.S. job openings surged by nearly one million to a new record high in April, while more people voluntarily left their employment, strengthening the view that a recent moderation in job growth was due to supply constraints. The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday also showed layoffs hit a record low in April. Millions of unemployed Americans remain at home because of trouble securing child care, generous unemployment benefits and lingering fears over COVID-19 even as vaccines are widely accessible and the pandemic is subsiding.

  • Hong Kong to test linking China's digital yuan with domestic payments

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong is to test connecting China's digital yuan with its domestic payments network, officials said on Tuesday, the second stage of trials of China's digital currency in the financial hub. China's e-CNY is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects among major economies. Chinese officials say the project will be initially domestically focused, but cross-border trials are also under way in Hong Kong.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Appoints Deputy Governors to Spur Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s $430 billion sovereign wealth fund appointed two deputy governors as it expands investments in the oil-rich kingdom and abroad.Turqi Alnowaiser and Yazeed Alhumied will take on the new roles alongside their current responsibilities “to support the fund’s continued growth and expansion,” the Public Investment Fund said Tuesday. They will also act as deputies at selected existing management committees on behalf of governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.Alnowaiser heads the PIF’s

  • Bitcoin falls to three-week low as IRS seeks approval for reporting rules

    Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Tuesday amid signs of institutional investor caution, while the head of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service called for lawmakers to provide authority for tighter reporting rules on crypto transfers. IRS chief Charles Rettig said on Tuesday that Congress needs to provide clear statutory authority for the tax agency to collect information on cryptocurrency transfers valued at over $10,000 that largely go unreported. Rettig said before the Senate Finance Committee that cryptocurrency market capitalization is over $2 trillion, with more than 8,600 exchanges worldwide.

  • Analysis: Big countries' tax deal to reveal rift in Europe

    A global deal on corporate tax looks set to bring to a climax a deep-seated European Union battle, pitting large members Germany, France and Italy against Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Although the smaller EU partners at the centre of a years-long struggle over their favourable tax regimes, welcomed the Group of Seven deal on June 5. The European Commission, the EU's executive, has long struggled to get agreement within the bloc on a common approach to taxation, a freedom which has been jealously guarded by all its 27 members, both large and small.

  • EU quizzes industry over euro clearing as LSE offers olive branch

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union is asking financial market participants to suggest legislative changes that would help them transfer clearing in euro derivatives from London to the bloc as Britain's stock exchange offered an olive branch. Britain's access to the EU financial market was largely severed after Brexit fully took effect on Dec. 31, 2020 and the London Stock Exchange Group's clearing unit LCH has permission to serve EU customers only until June 2022. The EU's executive European Commission is due to hold workshops with customers of clearing houses about shifting euro interest rate swaps contracts worth trillions of euros from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt.

  • Bosch opens German chip plant, its biggest-ever investment

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Robert Bosch opened a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) chip plant in Germany on Monday, a record investment by the leading automotive supplier as it stakes a claim to equipping the latest electric and self-driving cars. The plant, located in a semiconductor hub near Dresden, opens as the automotive industry battles a global chip shortage, and will increase Bosch's ability to serve carmakers directly, relying less on third-party manufacturers. Addressing an online opening ceremony, Chancellor Angela Merkel said semiconductor shortages were hampering Germany's economic recovery, and that it was important to strengthen resilience against external supply disruptions.

  • ‘Warren Buffett of crypto’ Mike Novogratz sees looming bitcoin price catalysts

    Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz still sees catalysts ahead for bitcoin to regain its footing.

  • MicroStrategy increases bitcoin-linked junk bond sale to $500 million - Bloomberg News

    MicroStrategy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. This comes a day after the world's largest publicly-traded business intelligence company said it planned to raise $400 million through senior secured notes due 2028 in a private offering and use the net proceeds from the sale to buy more bitcoin.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Analysts Point to Looming Technical Breakdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low, with analysts pointing to a technical breakdown as well as the recovery of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s ransom as evidence that crypto isn’t beyond government control.The largest token tumbled as much as 9.9% to $31,036, though it recouped some of those losses to trade around $32,363 as of 2:31 p.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 15% before also paring losses by mid-afternoon. Altcoins such as Ether, Litecoin and EOS al

  • Biden deals blow to Ireland with G7 corporation tax deal

    Joe Biden's campaign for a minimum global corporation tax rate could hammer the economy in his family's ancestral home of Ireland and force the country to to hike taxes on its own citizens, experts have warned. Ireland will be among the hardest-hit nations after the G7 signed up to a minimum rate of at least 15pc in a bid to crack down on tax avoidance by major tech firms, according to economists and politicians in the country. The plans risk damaging President Biden's standing in the country, a

  • Most Coal Plants in Biggest U.S. Grid Are Becoming Money-Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most of the coal plants that feed the biggest U.S. power grid will soon no longer be economic to run after prices in a key auction plunged to the lowest in 11 years.Of the 44 coal-fired power plants on the grid operated by PJM Interconnection LLC, 32 will be unprofitable in 2023, the first full year that will be affected by results released last week for its capacity auction. That represents 38 gigawatts of capacity out of 47 total gigawatts supplied by coal, and is quadruple the

  • Wall Street grapples with new SPAC equity contracts after regulator crackdown

    Wall Street accountants and lawyers are trying to figure out new equity agreements to lure investors back to the blank-check company market after the U.S. regulator cracked down on the use of warrants, six industry executives told Reuters. They are discussing jettisoning warrants issued by special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, in favor of rights agreements, or dramatically restructuring the warrants after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said many SPAC equity warrants should be considered liabilities. The SEC's surprise April announcement ground an already-slowing SPAC market to a halt as accountants and lawyers scrambled to figure out a fix with SEC staff, the people said.

  • SoftBank Seeks $7.5 Billion Loan Secured by Planned Arm Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is in talks with banks for a loan of about $7.5 billion tied to the Japanese conglomerate’s planned sale of Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Mizuho Bank Ltd. is coordinating the deal, said the people, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The proceeds would provide investment funds for SoftBank’s Vision Fund operation, and the collateral would be receivables from the cash portion of the pr

  • Kevin O'Leary explains why bitcoin will beat stocks now

    After sounding the sustainability alarm on bitcoin before the May collapse, Kevin O'Leary says bitcoin's biggest problem could be a big opportunity.

  • Tesla Executive and Top Musk Lieutenant Has Left the Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has parted ways with Jerome Guillen, a 10-year veteran who most recently served as president of heavy trucking and was one of four top executives running the company alongside Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.Guillen left the company June 3, according to a regulatory filing. He was a top lieutenant to Musk and played a key role in ramping up Model 3 production in 2018. The executive previously served as president of Tesla’s automotive business and was named head of hea

  • Pensions Are Almost Fully Funded and Coming for Your Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- A “massive rotation” into corporate bonds from equities may be on the horizon for U.S. pension funds as they become fully funded, according to strategists at Bank of America Corp.Investment gains boosted the funded ratio of the 100 largest corporate plans to 98.8% in May, according to Milliman. That measure of defined benefit pension assets to liabilities has surged from 82% since July 2020, data from the risk management firm show.If interest rates continue to rise, BofA expects t