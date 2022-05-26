U.S. markets closed

Instagram is currently down for some users

Aisha Malik
·1 min read

If you're having problems accessing Instagram today, you're not alone. The social media giant is currently experiencing some problems, according to reports on third-party web monitoring service Downdetector. The website indicates that issues began at around 12:30 p.m. EDT. NetBlocks, which tracks global internet usage and disruptions, has also noted that Instagram is facing intermittent international service outages.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience." a spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch.

Reports indicate that users are experiencing various issues with the service, including not being able to log back in after being logged out. Some users also reporting seeing a "Welcome to Instagram" message when logging on as though they have a new account. Others are unable see past a few posts or only seeing posts that were uploaded weeks ago. Some users are also reporting that they're unable to refresh their home screen and are seeing a "we're sorry, but something went wrong" notice.

Update 05/26/2022 3:20 PM ET: Meta told TechCrunch that the company is working on a fix for the issues.

