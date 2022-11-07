Instagram debuts new age-verification tools in UK and EU

Stock image of teenagers taking a selfie

Instagram has introduced technology to help verify the age of users in the UK and EU.

Anyone trying to edit their date of birth from that of an under-18 to that of an over-18 must verify their age.

But now, users have the option to record a video of themselves that will be analysed by age-estimation technology, instead of uploading ID.

Instagram said this would help ensure users' experiences on the platform were age appropriate.

In June, Instagram announced it was exploring ways for teenagers to verify their age and comply with platform rules.

And in a US trial, they given three ways to verify they were over 18:

upload ID

ask three adult users to vouch for them

take a video selfie

Instagram says it already uses artificial intelligence and in app-reports to help determine whether users are under 18 and, indeed, under 13, its minimum age,

But according to research commissioned by UK media regulator Ofcom, one in three children lies about their age to access adult content on social media.