Instagram-famous Tovala smart ovens are up to $200 off for a limited time

If you've ever wanted to try Tovala's Instagram-famous smart ovens, now's the perfect time to do so. The popular retailer—known for its trendy kitchen appliances and meal kit combos—is having a huge sale with savings of as much as $200 off right now.

As part of the tasty savings event, you can snag the cult-favorite Tovala Smart Oven Pro for just $99, $200 off the full $299 list price, when you pair your purchase with at least six meal kits over six months. With this sweet deal, you'll also get free shipping on your oven to knock the price down even more. Plus, you'll still get Tovala's 100-day risk-free trial and you can order as many or as few meals as you'd like within the first six months after purchasing the oven—you just need to place a minimum of six separate meal orders to qualify for the deal.

In testing, we found that the Tovala smart oven made cooking for one easy. Although it's not a great option for families, according to our tester, we loved the tasty meals, organized packaging and convenient app. When ordering Tovala meal kits, you can choose from four to 16 meals per week, with prices starting as low as $9.99 per serving.

With options to bake, broil, toast, reheat, air fry and steam food, the Tovala smart oven makes cooking healthy meals easy. Even though we weren't thrilled with the air fryer function in testing, Reviewed's senior staff writer, Monica Petrucci, noted that the countertop appliance "can help you expand your abilities in the kitchen" and "take the guesswork out of time and temperature settings."

Skip takeout and make healthy and delicious meals at home when you sign up for Tovala meal deliveries and take advantage of the limited-time smart oven deal today. Just be sure to act fast—this deal will be gone soon.

