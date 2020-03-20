Instagram founder launches gift card site for quarantined restaurants

Coronavirus quarantines are hurting local businesses, but Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger wants to help them keep revenue rolling in. Krieger and his wife Kaitlyn this week launched SaveOurFaves, a directory of Bay Area restaurants selling gift certificates to offset lost income amidst 'shelter in place' orders across the region. Users can search for restaurants or browse by neighborhood, and then click through to buy gift certificates straight from the eateries with no added fee from SaveOurFaves.

"We’re no longer going out because of COVID-19 (San Francisco is under a “shelter in place” ordinance), so we started buying gift cards to help support our favorite cafes and restaurants during this unpredictable time" write the Kriegers. "SaveOurFaves is our simple way to make it easier for people to help local businesses."

For now the plan is for SaveOurFaves to focus on the San Francisco Bay Area that the Kriegers call home. It's currently listing 700 restaurants and coffee shops, and getting 50 submissions per day. Similar sites for other locations are quickly popping up, including Help Main Street in New York, and Give Local and Rally For Restaurants that provide directories for multiple cities.

"It's been heart-wrenching"

The Kriegers got the idea for SaveOurFaves after a call with Zack Schwab, Mike’s sister’s partner and co-owner of SF restaurant The Snug. "How long could he keep the restaurant afloat with sales plunging?" Kaitlyn tells me. The couple says there are 12,000 small businesses that employ more than 350,000 people in SF alone. The problem was too big to fix with one-off donations.

But then they saw an Instagram post about how NYC restaurant Atomix was asking their community to support them through gift cards, and set out to build SaveOurFaves with Kaitlyn doing design while Mike coded. They crawled the web for a list of local restaurants, and hired people through Fiverr to hunt down their gift card links. The Kriegers plan to expand the site to include other types of businesses, and today they open sourced the code so others can build versions for their own communities.

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 11: Josh Constine, Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom speak onstage at Interactive Keynote: Instagram Founders Kevin Systrom & Mike Krieger with Josh Constine during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 11, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW)

"I've lived in the Bay Area for over 15 years, and one of the reasons I fell in love with it was the vibrant community of shops, restaurants, cafés, and other businesses" Mike tells me. "It's been heart-wrenching to see the immediate effect that the shutdown has had on the people working at these places. While there's no one single thing that will solve the problem, I'm hopeful SaveOurFaves is one of many initiatives to help."

Krieger and his co-founder Kevin Systrom resigned from Instagram and Facebook in November 2018 following tensions regarding Insta's dwindling autonomy. Systrom last night published a model for predicting the magnitude of the spread of COVID-19. "Watching [Instagram's] growth, I became interested in the science of how things grow" so he built an equation for a SIR model where "every individual is in one of three states: susceptible, infected, or resistant." The model finds that there's a 95% chance of over 15.4 million infections in the US. "I’m hopeful that these predictions push policymakers, local governments and individuals to take extraordinary precautions to reduce transmission rates" he writes.

