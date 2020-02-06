Instagram gives unfollow suggestions in new 'following categories'

Instagram will now show you who you interact with least frequently in case you want to unfollow them. In an effort to help you keep your feed clean and relevant, today Instagram is launching 'following categories' that divides the list of who you follow into batches including "most seen in feed" and "least interacted with". That way if someone annoying or boring is overwhelming your feed, or there's someone who's content you've proven to not be interested in, you can easily remove them.

"Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about – but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change" a spokesperson tells me. "Whether you graduate, move to a new city, or become obsessed with a new interest and find a community, we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests."

To access the feature, go to your profile, then "following", then you'll see the categories you can explore. You're also able to sort who you follow by earliest to latest and vice versa in case you want to clear out your earliest adds or make sure you actually care about the latest people you followed.

By increasing the density of high quality posts in your feed and Stories by getting you to unfollow irrelevant accounts, Instagram could boost ad views. You’ll come across fewer lame posts that might make you close the app so you instead keep scrolling and fast-forwarding while racking up ad impressions. Instagram reportedly hit $20 billion in 2019 revenue according to Bloomberg.