Instagram's grid pinning feature is now rolling out to all users

Following a test that began in April, Instagram has begun rolling out grid pinning, a new way for users to highlight posts they want others to see. When you pin an image or Reel, it will appear above the photo grid on your profile page. It’s possible to showcase up to three pieces of content in this way. To start pinning, tap on the three dots icon above an individual post and then select “pin to your profile.”

The release of grid pinning coincides with Instagram and Facebook adding new features to Reels . It’s now possible to add interactive stickers to your clips and import your own audio. Meta has also extended the maximum length of Reels to 90 seconds. Speaking to all the changes, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said they would make it easier for creators to engage and share their work with fans. He added the company was looking at more ways to give users control over their profile pages.