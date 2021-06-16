Instagram users can now host group fundraisers

Since Instagram released donation stickers in 2019, many people have used the platform's fundraising tools to benefit good causes. The latest option will make it easier for you to run fundraisers as a group.

Instagram noted that many offline types of fundraising are group endeavors, such as bake sales and charity concerts, and it wanted to embrace that community spirit. After you create a fundraiser, you can add friends and family members. Tap the share icon on the fundraiser page and then the Invite Group Members option. You can then search for accounts and invite people to join.

So, the next time you and your friends and family decide to go on a sponsored hike or run a car wash together, you'll all be able to ask your followers to donate and pool your proceeds. Instagram won't take a cut of the money you raise — every penny goes to the nonprofit of your choice.