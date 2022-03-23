U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,483.71
    -27.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,478.43
    -329.03 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,072.37
    -36.45 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.71
    -14.64 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.86
    +4.59 (+4.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +14.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3430
    -0.0300 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0400
    +0.2240 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,462.82
    -126.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.65
    +12.04 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Instagram launches chronological and 'favorites' feeds for all users, but they can't be the default

Sarah Perez
·6 min read

Instagram today is making a chronological feed available to all users, as earlier promised, alongside another new feed filtering option that will allow you to scroll through posts from your favorite accounts. The features had been launched into limited testing starting in January but will now reach Instagram's global user base by the end of the day on Wednesday, March 23 -- a faster rollout than usual.

The feed options will be available to global users across iOS and Android, but won't be available on the web version of Instagram.

Users will be alerted to the new options, Following and Favorites, from a pop-up at the top-left of the app, under the word "Instagram." From there, you can tap on which feed you want to view.

Image Credits: Instagram screenshot

Company head Adam Mosseri first announced Instagram's intention to bring back the chronological feed during statements made during his December 2021 testimony before a Senate panel that focused on the potential harms to young people using the app.

Lawmakers and regulators are increasingly concerned about Big Tech's use of algorithms to sort the content people see after numerous studies have pointed towards the possibility that people are being trapped inside so-called "filter bubbles" and "echo chambers" that reflect their worldview -- whether or not that view is reality. They're also worried that amoral algorithms are leading users down rabbit holes, sometimes towards extremist views, as platforms optimize simply for what will make someone click and engage more, without weighing safety factors. And they're particularly worried about algorithms' impacts on younger people.

During Instagram's Senate hearing, Mosseri was asked if he believed users should be able to use the app without "being manipulated by algorithms," and he said the comapny was working on a feature that would give users that choice, which it planned to launch in early 2022.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri says the app will offer a chronological feed option early next year

The feed options arriving today are much like what was tested earlier this year. There are now three different options for viewing your Instagram feed: the main, algorithmic Home feed; the chronological feed (Following); and the new Favorites feed, which consists of accounts you choose. Typically, this latter feed would include the accounts of best friends, family, and perhaps some favorite creators. But you could use this option to curate any other set of Instagram accounts you wanted to easily view separately from the main feed. Users can have up to 50 accounts set as Favorites.

In addition, when scrolling through the main Home feed, posts from those accounts on your Favorites list will now rank higher and will be designated by a star icon.

Image Credits: Instagram

In both of the new two new feed options, Following and Favorites, posts will appear in chronological order without any other ranking involved, Instagram notes.

But there is one big caveat to these new options: neither Following nor Favorites can be set as the default.

Instagram says its research indicates people are "more satisfied" with a ranked feed, so it will not default users into a chronological feed experience when they open the app. Twitter, however, recently found the opposite was true. After the company introduced an easier way to move in between its algorithmic and chronological feed, users were so angry that they couldn't set the latter as their default that Twitter actually scrapped the whole idea.

Twitter’s latest update makes it easier to escape its recommendation algorithm (Update: Twitter removed it!)

When Instagram first switched over to an algorithmic feed in 2016, it saw a similar backlash. But unlike Twitter, it ignored it.

Arguably, today's users have become complacent with algorithmically ranked content -- in fact, they sometimes seek it out. Instagram's main competitor TikTok has an algorithmic home feed called the "For You" page that's so sophisticated it's described as "scarily accurate," "scary smart," and even "magical." Users talk of how well TikTok knows them and how addictive they find the app. TikTok, as a result, passed Instagram and Facebook to become the largest app by downloads as of 2021, and it saw the most consumer spend during that same year.

The reality is that many of those who vocally demand a chronological feed as their default tend to be heavy users of a service -- power users, essentially -- or those who like to tightly control every aspect of their online interactions. But someone who launches Twitter or Instagram only a few times a month probably doesn't care that much that their feed was sorted and ranked for them.

That said, these feed ranking decisions should ultimately be the users' choice -- not the choice of the platforms.

In providing choice, the platforms would satisfy their power users while those who didn't care would continue to leave their feed as is -- never becoming inspired to dig through the settings to make a change to an app they consider, at best, an occasional boredom buster.

Lawmakers confront TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube about eating disorder content

After all, this is not like defaulting younger teens' profiles to private -- a choice Instagram made (under regulatory pressure) to ensure its younger users were safer on its service. Feed ranking is about how a user wants to interact with the service's content. If anything, a chronological feed option could reduce the potential harm that comes from algorithms. For instance, it may stop pushing vulnerable teens towards eating disorder content, for example, simply because they liked some posts about healthy eating and exercise.

Of course, the platforms have no interest in giving users a by-default chronological feed. Algorithmically ranked feeds are more engaging and therefore, offer a better means of keeping users scrolling so they can be shown more ads. And that translates to more money.

But the platforms may eventually have that choice made for them. Today, U.S. lawmakers have introduced several bills in an effort to force platforms away from their over-reliance on algorithms. The Protecting Americans from Dangerous Algorithms Act wants to make companies legally liable if their algorithms amplify misinformation that leads to offline violence. The Don’t Push My Buttons Act would give users more control over their online experience by declining to be served content that optimizes for engagement via data collection and algorithms. The bipartisan Filter Bubble Transparency Act would require platforms to offer users an option to switch the algorithms off. The E.U., meanwhile, is working towards the adoption of the Digital Services Act, which includes regulations on recommender systems (algorithms that determine what people see.)

Instagram's decision, in other words, was not one done to appease its users, but because it has seen the writing on the wall and wants to get ahead of the coming legal requirements that could force it to make changes anyway.

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It’s the first country to approve Novavax’s COVID vaccine for those ages 12 through 18.

  • Russian Crew of Mystery ‘Putin Yacht’ Just Vanished Overnight in Tuscany

    Federico Scoppa/AFP via ReutersROME—For the last two weeks, Russian oligarch watchers have had their eyes on the Scheherazade mega yacht docked in the posh Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany. There are growing suspicions that the $700 million, six-deck super-luxurious vessel—with its two helicopter pads, various swimming pools, his-and-hers beauty salons and gold fixtures that would make Donald Trump jealous—belongs to Vladimir Putin. Until two days ago, its Russian crew, led by British capta

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her price target of $600 for Coinbase stock.

  • Ukraine Update: Combat Deaths Estimated; Italy Snubs Ruble Call

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as NATO leaders prepare to meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed In

  • AMC's ticket experiment for 'The Batman' seems to have worked

    Did AMC's elevated ticket experiment for "The Batman" work?

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Should You Now Consider Liquidating Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Pfizer shares slide after it recalls blood pressure drug over cancer-risk fears

    Pfizer is recalling Accuretic due to its high levels of nitrosamine—a chemical compound which increases cancer-risk Shares in the American pharmaceutical giant have fallen 2.1% since the recall was announced.