Instagram 'unintentionally' hid likes for more people today

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

In the long-forgotten time of 2019, Instagram announced the start of a test to hide Like counts users usually see on everyone else's posts. Over the last year of the COVID pandemic that test has still been going on, but without much update or expansion. Then today, many Instagram users in the US got the above notification saying they wouldn't see Like counts anymore, but without any official announcement.

Instagram told Engadget that today's expansion was a bug, explaining in a tweet that "We unintentionally added more people to the test today." So if you got the message and change today, expect to see it roll back to normal soon.

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

