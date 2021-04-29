U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,202.39
    +19.21 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,973.46
    +153.08 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,064.65
    +13.62 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.80
    -18.35 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.80
    +0.94 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.60
    -6.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2117
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6490
    +0.0290 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3936
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9240
    +0.3270 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,683.89
    -2,296.81 (-4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,252.25
    -22.88 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Instagram tries to take on Clubhouse with audio-only livestreams

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Facebook has introduced a new feature inside of Instagram Live that allows you to turn off your phone’s camera when broadcasting. It’s also adding the option to mute your audio during a session. The former is a small but meaningful addition that sees Facebook replicating functionality from Clubhouse in yet another one of its apps. The two platforms aren’t interchangeable with one another, at least not yet. You can’t join a conversation and start talking on Instagram Live in the same way you can on Clubhouse, but that may not be important to people looking to share audio-only broadcasts.

Facebook has a long history of copying features from competing apps, with several of the most notable examples living inside of Instagram. Stories, for instance, saw the company replicate most of what made Snapchat unique after Snap rejected its $3 billion buyout bid. You also don’t have to look far to find where Facebook got the idea for Instagram Reels. Of course, the company is far from the only platform to take a page from Clubhouse. We’ve seen companies like Twitter, Reddit and even Discord do the same. 

Recommended Stories

  • Snap's latest diversity numbers are almost unchanged from last year

    Snap published its second-ever diversity report, which confirms the company is still overwhelmingly white and male.

  • This web app uses computer vision to teach you the ASL alphabet

    Fingerspelling.xyz is a web-based experience that takes advantage of computer vision software to make the process of learning the ASL alphabet fun and easy.

  • EU approves rules for rapid takedown of online terrorist content

    Platforms will have an hour to remove such material or face possible fines.

  • Roku's Streambar falls to $100 at HSN

    You can now pick up a Roku Streambar at HSN for $100, a $30 discount and one of the best prices we've seen yet.

  • Sony begins selling the PS5 in China

    Sony has officially launched the PlayStation 5 in China ahead of Microsoft's Xbox consoles.

  • Spotify makes it easier to navigate your library on the go

    Today, Spotify is finally modernizing its experience with a completely redesigned Your Library section, which will start rolling out to Android and iOS users over the next week.

  • Linksys' first WiFi 6E routers are now available to buy

    Linksys has launched its first WiFi 6E-certified systems.

  • The Morning After: Sony is selling a lot of PS5s

    Sony reports it's sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5s so far, while Microsoft's console sales are up 232 percent compared to last year.

  • Microsoft follows Epic and cuts Xbox PC revenue share to 12 percent

    'It seems a good time to do that,' Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty said.

  • Fukushima's nuclear meltdown hasn't been the environmental calamity we feared

    Despite the initial fallout from the Fukushima Daiichi incident the massive ecological disaster that many initially feared has, so far, failed to materialize.

  • Ford, BMW and Honda cut production due to global chip crisis

    Car makers Ford, Honda and BMW have reportedly joined tech companies Apple and Samsung in flagging production cuts caused by the global chip shortage.

  • Coinbase now lets US users pay for cryptocurrency through a PayPal account

    Starting today, PayPal users in the US can link their accounts to Coinbase to make it easier to buy digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.

  • Microsoft is fixing the pain of arranging Windows 10 apps on multiple displays

    If you use a multi-monitor setup on Windows 10 for gaming, work or because they're built right into your laptop, Microsoft has some good news.

  • Domino's Pizza profit, U.S. sales beat estimates as more people dine out

    Other fast food chains, including Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands Inc, McDonald's and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, have also reported a jump in quarterly revenue, as the industry got a boost from higher consumer spending aided by U.S. stimulus checks. The delivery business of the world's largest pizza chain, especially outside U.S, remained strong.

  • Basildon to Bergamo: Euronext data move seen as headache for traders

    Euronext's decision to move its huge data centre from Britain to Italy because of Brexit could mean a costly headache for banks and other stock traders who measure competitiveness in nanoseconds. The pan-European bourse said on Thursday it would move its data centre from Basildon, a town east of London, to Bergamo near the Italian financial capital of Milan in the second quarter of 2022. Bergamo is where Borsa Italiana has a disaster recovery site, and Euronext completed its acquisition of the Milan exchange on Thursday and is keen to show Italy the takeover's benefits.

  • An ‘All-Stars’ ETF Is Coming So Traders Can Ride Every Hot Trend

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors struggling to decide which hot trends they should join from electric vehicles to robotics will soon have another option: Bet on them all.There’s one exchange-traded fund in the works that plans to track stocks most widely held by products from every corner of Wall Street’s $180 billion boom in niche strategies.The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF will pick up companies favored by funds targeting technology, health care, sustainability and more, according to a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The product will be passively managed.“There is so much dispersion and companies across thematic ETFs that this basically tries to cut through these and say ‘OK, where is the point where all these different ideas meet? I’m going to own that,’” said Athanasios Psarofagis, ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.Along with tech and health care, the fund’s index will feature popular holdings of ETFs involved in consumer trends as well as innovation in transportation, aerospace and mining industries.The fund’s filing doesn’t list holdings yet, but the stocks tracked by Cathie Wood’s $24.4 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) could potentially be included, according to BI. Unlike ARKK, though, no single company may represent more than 5% of the Amplify index.An existing fund employing a related strategy is the Main Thematic Innovation ETF, or TMAT, an actively managed product that includes other thematic funds. The Invesco Solar ETF is its top holding at 14.2%, and two Ark Investment Management products -- the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF -- each comprise more than 9%.Thematic ETFs have exploded in popularity within the past year as retail investors entered the market in droves, eager to bet on unique niches. The funds attracted a record $42 billion in 2020 and have already taken in more than $31 billion this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil price rebound puts Shell on the front foot

    Royal Dutch Shell has raised shareholder payments after resurgent oil prices drove a financial recovery for the energy giant. Adjusted profits surged to $3.2bn (£2.2bn) for the first quarter, up from $393m in the final three months of last year in response to higher oil and natural gas prices. The Anglo-Dutch company's performance outstripped analysts' expectations of $3.1bn, prompting investors to send shares up more than 10pc to £14.03 in morning trading. An oil price rebound proved the main catalyst. Crude climbed 48p to $55.74 a barrel in the first three months compared to the quarter before. Gas prices also rose over the period. The turnaround prompted Shell to lift its interim dividend by 4pc, cementing a change in its fortunes after it was forced to curb payouts last year because of the pandemic. Oil prices cratered in 2020 as people stayed at home and demand for fuel plunged. At one point the US benchmark for crude slipped into unprecendented negative prices as traders rushed to offload barrels.

  • Transat Rises as Canada Grants $570 Million in Crisis Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Transat AT Inc., the Montreal-based vacation operator that Air Canada gave up trying to buy earlier this month, obtained C$700 million ($570 million) in emergency aid from the Canadian government to stay afloat during the pandemic.The company took loan facilities of C$390 million for operations and another C$310 million to finance customer refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic. Transat will also issue 13 million warrants to the government to buy shares at C$4.50 each.Transat shares jumped on the news, rising as much as 13% in Toronto, before paring some of the gains. They were up 4.4% to C$4.73 as of 12:59 p.m.The deal follows a C$5.9 billion rescue package for Air Canada two weeks ago, reflecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s case-by-case approach in supporting the industry. It helps Transat, which announced the suspension of all regular flights on Jan. 29, buy some time in the hope that Covid-19 vaccinations can salvage the summer travel season.“With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. “We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere.”Unlike the Air Canada bailout, the government isn’t buying shares right away. Transat Chief Financial Officer Denis Petrin told journalists that wasn’t on the table during negotiations. But the warrants may still mean dilution of as much as 25% for existing shareholders.The government doesn’t get all the warrants immediately. They’ll vest as the company draws down the loans. If Transat can repay the money in full in the first year, half of the warrants will be canceled.Still, Transat would like to improve its borrowing costs and is planning to seek help from the Quebec government, which wanted to see federal aid come first before intervening, executives said.Peladeau OfferCanada has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country since last March and has quarantine rules for non-essential workers. Transat, which sells vacation packages to Canadians visiting sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer, was hit particularly hard in January when Trudeau asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean to slow the spread of new variants of the virus.The plan includes restrictions on dividends, stock repurchases and executive compensation and a pledge to keep active employment at current levels. It comes in addition to C$120 million in existing credit facilities.As of April 22, government financing for the airline industry globally, including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash, has totaled more than $189 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., a London-based aviation finance and investment consultancy.Canada’s latest aid package also removes the urgency for Transat to find a new buyer. Air Canada dropped its takeover because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve it. Quebec media and cable executive Pierre Karl Peladeau has been urging the company to consider his offer of C$5 a share.Peladeau has maintained his interest but there’s no firm and binding offer yet, according to Eustache. “We are continuing discussions, to get to a formal offer at some point,” he told reporters. “The talks are going very well.”(Updates with comments from the company, share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Giants Deliver for Stock Market Seeking Spark in News Flood

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest batch of tech earnings provided welcome news for a market paralyzed by a jolt of major events this week.Futures contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1% as of 10 a.m. in London, while those on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4%.The gains signaled a positive day for tech stocks. Apple Inc. rose in premarket after its revenue crushed estimates and Facebook Inc. surged after reporting gains in sales and users. In an address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. has turned the corner on the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans.Apple Gains as Goldman Upgrades, Analysts Raise PTs: Street Wrap“The strong U.S. tech earnings show that in particular the mega caps are in good shape and over-deliver on expectations,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank.The S&P 500 ended Wednesday’s cash session little changed while tech stocks declined after the Federal Reserve reiterated its support for the economy, the third straight tepid move for the benchmark index. Investors have kept stocks pinned near all-time highs this week as they digest a slew of major earnings in addition to the Fed decision and moves by the administration.Stocks today appear to be headed for a rebound following the better-than-expected earnings results, with Apple climbing 3.1% and Facebook surging 7.1% in premarket trading.Facebook 1Q Impresses, Stock a ‘Top Large Cap Pick’: Street WrapApple reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, some $12 billion more than analysts expected, and announced a $90 billion buyback, the second-biggest in history. Facebook’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.In his evening address, Biden outlined a broad plan for federal spending on infrastructure, education and other Democratic priorities. Earlier Wednesday, the president, in a raft of individual tax proposals, unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families, funded in part by the largest tax increases on wealthy Americans in decades. News last week that he intends to raise the tax on capital gains for wealthy Americans had briefly sent stocks lower.“The risk sentiment is supported by the Fed’s dovish stance at yesterday’s policy meeting, as widely expected,” Urbahn said. “However, there are now increasing warning signs that suggest limited upside potential for equities in the coming weeks: tax debates, optimistic investor sentiment, ambitious valuations, and a muted equity reaction to positive surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.