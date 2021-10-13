U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,363.61
    +12.96 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,389.87
    +11.53 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,568.09
    +102.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.94
    +0.67 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    +33.10 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.55 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    +0.0066 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0076 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2520
    -0.3380 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,980.05
    +1,334.11 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.92
    +11.52 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Instagram's 'Practice Mode' lets users check if they're ready to go live

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Instagram is adding two new enhancements to its livestreaming toolset. Starting today, creators can schedule their Live broadcasts up to 90 days in advance, and share the fact they’re doing so in both posts and Stories. Viewers can use those to set a reminder for themselves not to miss the broadcast.

Instagram also plans to roll out a “Practice Mode” soon. The tool allows creators to connect with guests before they start a broadcast so that they can do things like check audio levels and lighting, and go over any content they plan to cover.

The new features follow the introduction of audio-only livestreams in April. If you’re someone who merely watches Live sessions, Live Scheduling and Practice Mode won’t change your experience dramatically, but they may help your favorite creators get more organized.

Recommended Stories