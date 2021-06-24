U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,266.49
    +24.65 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,196.82
    +322.58 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,369.71
    +97.98 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,333.62
    +30.15 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.34
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.00
    -8.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1937
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3925
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8870
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,899.39
    +1,666.63 (+5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.56
    +51.94 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.97
    +35.91 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.23
    +0.34 (+0.00%)
     

Instagram may soon let you post from desktop

Taylor Hatmaker
·1 min read

After years of solely focusing on its mobile product, Instagram is at long last thinking about letting users post from their computers. A number of Twitter uses noticed that the test feature had gone live Thursday, and Instagram confirmed the test to TechCrunch.

"We know that many people access Instagram from their computer," an Instagram spokesperson said. "To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser."

Why now? Apparently over the course of the pandemic, the company saw a rise in people cruising Instagram from their computers rather than their phones.

To see if the test is live for you, head to Instagram in your browser and look for a new "plus" icon in the icon tray on the top right. The test isn't available to everyone and it only allows users to create posts for the main feed.

The new test feature is the company's most recent sign of life for its desktop product: Instagram added the ability to view Stories on the web in 2017 and added direct messaging to desktop late last year.

"... We haven't found any evidence that the Instagram desktop web experience cannibalizes engagement from the native apps," a data scientist with Instagram observed with the launch of web messaging.

"In fact, it’s quite the opposite — users who use both interfaces spend more time on each interface, compared to users who use each interface exclusively."

Instagram Stories are coming to the web

