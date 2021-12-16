Instagram now lets you embed a miniature version of your profile into a website

Instagram is rolling out a new "Profile Embed" feature that allows users to embed a miniature version of their profile into a website. The new feature will allow users to further integrate their Instagram profiles into websites such as blogs and portfolios. The social media giant says the feature is currently only available in the US. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the launch of the new feature in a video posted to Twitter.

"You've been able to embed an Instagram photo or Instagram video into a website for many years now," Mosseri explained in the video. "This extends on that idea and allows you to embed a miniature version of your Instagram profile on a website. Maybe you want to showcase your Instagram content on a website somewhere or link to someone else's."

🎉 New Features 🎉 We’ve rolled out some pretty fun new features this week that I wanted to share with you:

- #IGPlayback

- Reels Visual Replies

- Profile Embed (US only for now) Any new features you’d like to see? Let me know! 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/p8mvtJn4kA — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 16, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In the video, Mosseri also outlined two more features that were announced earlier this week. The company launched a new “Reels Visual Replies” feature that lets users reply to comments on posts with Reels. Now, when users choose to reply to a comment, they’ll see a new option that allows them to select the Reels button to create a video reply. The video reply will appear as a sticker. The new feature is similar to TikTok’s video replies, which allow users to reply to comments on their content with video responses. TikTok rolled out the feature last year to give users a way to offer more context about their videos and answer questions.

Considering the popularity of TikTok's feature, it’s no surprise that Instagram launched a similar feature for its own TikTok-clone. Instagram also wasn't the only one in doing so, as Pinterest rolled out the option to allow users to reply to comments with videos a few days after Instagram announced its feature.

The third new feature mentioned in Mosseri's video is a new end-of-year “Playback” IG Stories time capsule feature. The feature leverages the platform's Stories Archive, so users can customize and select up to 10 stories to share with their followers. To be eligible for this feature, users need to have posted more than three stories this year or have Stories Archive turned on. Instagram suggests Playback posts for you, but you also have the option to pick what you want to share. The new feature is currently available to users for “several weeks.”