Instagram officially launches Remix on Reels, a TikTok Duets-like feature

Instagram today is officially launching a new feature called Remix, which offers a way to record your Reels video alongside a video from another user. The option is similar to TikTok's existing Duets feature, which also lets users to react to or interact with another person's video content while creating their own. Instagram's new feature has been in public testing before today, so some Instagram users may have already gained access.

We recently reported on Instagram's plans with Remix, when noting that Snapchat was developing a Remix feature of its own. In fact, Snapchat is also using the name "Remix" for its TikTok Duets rival that's currently in development.

On TikTok, Duets are a key part to making the app feel more like a social network and less of just a passive video-watching experience. Users take advantage of Duets to sing, dance, joke or act alongside another user's video. They will do things like cook someone else's recipe, record a reaction video, or even just watch a video from a smaller creator to give them a boost.

Meanwhile, TikTok competitors -- like Instagram Reels, Snapchat's Spotlight or YouTube's Shorts, for example -- have launched their short-form video experiences without a full set of engagement or editing features like TikTok has, making their apps feel like pale knock-offs of the original. Remix on Reels is a first step towards changing that perception, by giving users at least one important option to engage and collaborate with their fellow creatives.

To use the new Remix feature, you'll first tap on the three-dot menu on a Reel and select the new "Remix this Reel" option. The screen will then split into the original Reel and your own new one, where you can begin to record side-by-side with the original. When you've finished, you can tweak other aspects of the recording like the volume of the original video or your audio and you can optionally add a voiceover. After applying these or any other edits, you can publish the Remix.

The feature will only be available on newly uploaded Reels -- so unfortunately, if you want your older Reels to be duetted, you'll need to reupload them, it seems.

Your Remixes will appear alongside any other Reels you've recorded on the Reels tab on your Instagram profile, and you'll be able to track who has remixed your content through Instagram's Activity tab.

The feature is rolling out, starting today, says Instagram.