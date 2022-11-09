U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,838.25
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,167.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,130.25
    +36.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.31
    -0.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.80
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0079
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +1.19 (+4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1557
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3580
    -0.3050 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,112.38
    -1,604.64 (-8.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    418.20
    -43.71 (-9.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.72
    -22.42 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Instagram on the web has been redesigned for large screens

Steve Dent
·Reporter
·1 min read
Thomas White / Reuters

After finally allowing posting last year, Instagram continues to make changes to its desktop web app. The latest update introduces a refresh user interface that takes better advantage of large screens rather than looking like a larger version of the mobile app, TechCrunch has reported.

Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri announced the update along with the new in-app scheduler revealed yesterday. "We know a lot of people use the web to multitask and we wanted to make sure Instagram was an as great experience as possible online," he said in a video. "So it is cleaner, faster and easier to use and it’s designed now to take advantage of large-screen monitors."

Instagram on the web has been redesigned for large screens
Instagram on the web has been redesigned for large screens

As shown above, the home, search, explore, messages and notification menus were moved to a new side rail that collapses to icons depending on screen size. Stories are shown at the top, while your profile, suggestions and more are off to the right. When selecting any menu option, the left menu bar remains, making navigation quicker and easier.

The new interface makes Instagram easier to use on web, but there's still no sign of a dedicated iPad app, as 9to5Mac notes. Earlier this year, Mosseri said that iPad was "not big enough" to make a dedicated Instagram app a priority. Now, at least, you could use the web version instead to get a better experience.

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram rolls out in-app scheduler to businesses and creators

    Instagram is giving businesses and creators the power to schedule Reels, photos and carousels for up to 75 days within the app itself.

  • Twitter's revamped verification scheme will have two checkmarks, and one isn't for sale

    twitter will also use a separate “official” label for “select” accounts, in addition to the expanded blue checkmark anyone can purchase.

  • Disney now matches Netflix's subscriber numbers across its combined services

    Disney added 14.6 million subscriptions for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, bringing its total number of streaming subscribers so far to around 236 million.

  • China's Oct new yuan loans seen sliding as demand weakens - Reuters poll

    China's new yuan loans likely slumped in October from September, a Reuters poll showed, as stringent curbs to stamp out COVID-19 outbreaks and a property sector debt crisis hurt economic activity and credit demand. Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 800 billion yuan($110.4 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, falling sharply from 2.47 trillion yuan in September, according to the median estimate in the survey of 27 economists. In October, the People's Bank of China made 154.3 billion yuan in loans to three policy banks via its PSL facility, central bank data showed.

  • Signal adds Stories to its secure messaging app

    Signal has released the feature a month after it revealed that it was hopping on the Stories bandwagon and was already beta testing the capability.

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$7.91m (down 57% from...

  • Tesla recalls over 40,000 cars to address power steering flaw

    Tesla has recalled over 40,000 Model S and X cars over a power steering glitch.

  • Audi's new flagship Q8 e-tron SUV boasts a maximum range of 373 miles

    After months of teasing, the company finally, officially introduced the latest iteration of its luxury EV line with Wednesday’s reveal of the upcoming Q8 e-tron crossover SUV.

  • Democrats look to curb losses to Republicans in U.S. Congress

    Control of Congress was up for grabs early on Wednesday after the U.S. midterm elections, with many of the most competitive races uncalled, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would crack Democrats' tenuous hold on power. In a critical win for President Joe Biden's party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and bolstering his party's chances of holding the chamber. The mood at the White House improved as the night wore on, with once-nervous aides allowing smiles to creep onto their faces and saying early signs for Democrats were better than expected.

  • Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta leads Republican Nathan Hochman in California attorney general race

    Once considered one of the most interesting races on the ballot, the race for top cop fizzled into a standard partisan contest over crime, abortion and gun control.

  • GoPro's Hero 11 Black is now $50 off with a one-year subscription

    GoPro's Hero 11 Black is the company's latest flagship action camera, and right now it's available for a new low of $350.

  • Russian rouble holds around 61 vs dollar

    The Russian rouble was trading down slightly on Wednesday, holding close to 61 against the U.S. dollar after briefly hitting one-month highs during yesterday's session. Against the Chinese yuan the Russian currency was down 0.1% at 8.382. The Russian rouble has been the world's best performing currency this year, as strict capital controls have pushed it higher despite Moscow being hit with unprecedented Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • 'God of War: Ragnarok' is bigger but not massively better

    The God of War series has thrown nearly everything you can imagine at its protagonist Kratos since the first installment arrived way back in 2005. He's ridden giants up Mount Olympus, murdered the pantheon of Greek gods, come back to life from the underworld (several times) and, in 2018's reinvention of the series, dealt with an unruly pre-teen who just learned he was a god. But God of War: Ragnarok, which arrives tomorrow for the PS4 and PS5, manages to add to that impressive list.

  • Annaly Capital Management Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$302.1m (down by...

  • Taiwan's Tsai thanks British minister for support

    President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday thanked British Trade Minister Greg Hands for London's support for Taiwan after he became the latest foreign official to defy Chinese pressure and visit the self-ruled island democracy. “Let me take this opportunity to thank the government of the United Kingdom for its longstanding support of Taiwan’s international participation and for advocating for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Tsai said. For its part, Britain is looking to develop new trade partnerships since leaving the European Union in 2020.

  • The best gifts for coffee lovers in 2022

    We'll help you find the best gifts for coffee lovers this holiday season. From insulated mugs to cold brew kits, we have gift ideas for all levels of caffeine consumption.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘the worst’ amid increasing criticism – but it is also ‘the best’

    Elon Musk has said that Twitter is the “worst”, but also the “best”, amid increasing criticism of his brief time owning it. Mr Musk has faced criticism and a number of scandals in the time he has been owning and running the company, despite doing so for little over a week. It wasn’t clear whether Mr Musk’s comments were describing the company, the site that it operates, or both.

  • Apple AirPods Maker Dives After Revealing Major Client Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- GoerTek Inc. plunged its daily limit of 10% after the maker of Apple Inc.’s AirPods disclosed it suspended production of an audio product from “a major overseas customer.”Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFThe Chinese company, which named neither th

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Tuesday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was news that the company had created an alternative chip to comply with the U.S. export ban to China. Nvidia has developed a new high-end processor for customers in China, following a U.S. government export ban announced back in August. The newly designed graphics processing unit (GPU), dubbed the A800, has been modified to meet to new restrictions, while still providing users with ample processing power.

  • How Should Intel Navigate the Coming Storms?

    7investing CEO Simon Erickson discusses what the upcoming challenges for Intel will mean for investors in the stock market.