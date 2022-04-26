Instagram is testing pinned posts for profiles

For a while now, Instagram has allowed you to pin your favorite Stories to the top of your profile as a way to save them beyond their expiry date. And the company may soon allow you to do the same with posts to ensure they stand out in their own way.

As noted by TechCrunch , Instagram recently began testing a feature that allows users to highlight specific posts above their photo grid. If you’re among the people the company has enrolled in the trial, you can access the feature by tapping the three dots icon at the top of a post and selecting the new “pin to your profile” option. “We’re testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile,” Instagram told the outlet.

Evidence the company was considering adding a way to highlight regular posts was first spotted in January by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. A handful of other social media platforms – including Twitter and TikTok – allow you to highlight posts in much the same way. As you can imagine, it’s a feature that’s particularly helpful for people who post a lot and want to showcase their best work.