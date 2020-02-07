Instagram prototypes letting IGTV creators monetize with ads

Instagram may finally let IGTV video makers earn money 18 months after launching the longer-form content hub. Instagram confirms to TechCrunch that it has internally prototyped an Instagram Partner Program that would let creators earn money by showing advertisements along with their videos. By giving creators a sustainable and hands-off way to generate earnings from IGTV, they might be inspired to bring more and higher quality content to the destination.

The program could potentially work similarly to Facebook Watch, where video producers earn a 55% cut of revenue from "Ad Breaks" inserted into the middle of their content. There's no word on what the revenue split would be for IGTV, but since Facebook tends to run all its ads across all its apps via the same buying interfaces, it might stick with the 55% approach that lets its say creators get the majority of cash earned.

Previously, Instagram only worked with a limited set of celebrities, paying "to offset small production costs" for IGTV content Bloomberg reported, but not offering a way to earn a profit. That left creators to look to sponsored content or product placement to generate cash, or to try to push their followers to platforms like YouTube where they could earn a reliable cut of ads.

A lack of monetization may have contributed to the absence of great content on IGTV. Many of the videos on the Popular page are low-grade rips of YouTube content or TV, or are clickbaity teasers. That in turn has led to mediocre view counts, only 7 million of Instagram's billion-plus users downloading the standalone IGTV app, and Instagram dropping the homescreen button for opening IGTV.

That's all disappointing considering TIkTok is blowing up on the back of more purposeful, storyboarded mobile video entertainment. Instagram has been looking at other ways to boost the quality of content users see, including today's launch unfollow suggestions.





But today, reverse engineering master and perennial TechCrunch tipster Jane Manchun Wong tipped us off to the IGTV monetization prototype she dug out of the code of Instagram's Android app. She tells TechCrunch she first saw signs of the program a week and ago and was then able to generate screenshots of the unreleased feature. It shows an "Instagram Partner Program" with "Monetization Tools". This seems to be different from the old "Partner Program" for business tool developers.

Users who are deemed "Eligible" according to criteria we don't have info about could choose to "Monetize Your IGTV Videos". The screen explains that "You can earn money by runing short ads on your IGTV videos. When you monetize on IGTV, you agree to follow the Partner Program Monetization Policies."

It's not clear IGTV's monetization policies would be different, but on Facebook, they require that users:

Follow all its normal Community Standards about decency

Share authentic content without misinformation, false news, clickbait, or sensationalism

Share original content they made themselves

Avoid restricted content categories including d ebated social issues, t ragedy or conflict, o bjectionable activity, s exual or suggestive activity, s trong language, e xplicit content, m isleading medical information, and p olitics and government

Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch the authenticity of the prototype it's been working on and provided the following statement "We continue to explore ways to help creators monetize with IGTV. We don’t have more details to share now, but we will as they develop further."

Given the company is confirming this as a prototype rather than a feature being beta tested, there are no public mentions, and that there's no Instagram Help Center information published about it, Instagram might not be testing the program externally yet. There's still a chance Instagram could change directions and never launch the monetization program or alter it entirely before any eventual launch.

Story continues