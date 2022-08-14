U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,280.15
    +72.88 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.05
    +424.38 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,047.19
    +267.27 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.62
    +41.36 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -2.46 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    +0.49 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    -0.0068 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4800
    +0.4810 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,680.87
    +214.66 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.64
    +3.36 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Instagram is reportedly hiring in London. Here's why Meta employees are paid less in the UK compared with San Francisco.

Beatrice Nolan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD
Instagram
Instagram is reportedly looking to hire in London.SOPA Images/Contributor

  • The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, is relocating to London.

  • The company is reportedly looking to hire more staff for Instagram's product team in the UK capital.

  • Meta employees are generally paid less in London than in Instagram's base in San Francisco.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, is relocating to London. The move is due to "the global nature" of Mosseri's role, a spokesperson from Instagram's parent company, Meta, told Insider.

London is the company's largest engineering hub outside the US and has a dedicated Instagram product team, the spokesperson added.

Mosseri will reportedly be seeking to hire more staff in the UK offices, according to The Guardian. Any staff hired in the UK capital can expect to earn less than their counterparts in San Francisco, however.

The reasons for this pay disparity include a higher cost of living, paired with an inflated level of demand for tech specialists in the US city.

Across Meta, San Francisco-based workers make more money than employees in London.

Meta's average product manager in London earns $146,605 base salary a year, according to data from the employee review site Glassdoor. Product designers at the company make an average salary of $115,150 a year, according to the same data.

In San Francisco, three product managers hired by Meta in the last year were paid between $180,000 to $210,000. While a product designer hired in 2022 was paid a base salary of $185,792, according to publically disclosed foreign labor data.

This salary disparity is not unusual, said Chris Abbass, who heads up Talentful, a recruitment service for tech companies that operates in San Francisco and London.

"Inflation and demand for tech specialists are pushing up salaries across all geographies, but there is still a huge difference between London and San Francisco," he said.

Despite Meta being one of the highest-paying tech companies around the world, hiring in London tends to be cheaper than doing so at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.

He added: "The sheer volume of high-growth tech companies in San Francisco creates massive demand for highly skilled workers, which pushes up salaries faster than in other geographies."

The cost of living is also a factor in the pay disparity. San Francisco is ranked the 14th most expensive city in the world by Numbeo, a site that provides a crowdsourced summary of the cost of living across major cities. London is listed as the 40th most expensive city on its cost of living index.

Even locals claim you need $1.7 million to be "financially comfortable" in San Francisco and $5.1 million to be considered wealthy by Bay Area standards, according to an Insider report, which cited the data from a Charles Schwab survey earlier this year.

"Californians' costs of living are often higher — they can expect to drive more, pay more for food and rent, pay private medical bills, and so on, which puts more pressure on businesses to raise salaries," Abbass said. "The infrastructure and the social support are also a lot weaker in America."

The average monthly cost of living for one person in San Francisco is $1,351.37 excluding rent costs, according to Numbeo. Meanwhile, a single person in London can get by on an average of $1,100 per month before rent, according to data.

London residents also benefit from a stronger social support system than the US, with free healthcare and better transport infrastructure than San Francisco.

But even with those socio-economic differences accounted for, Abbass said there is still a significant gap between London and San Francisco salaries for skilled tech roles, mainly due to the sheer number of high-growth tech companies in the US city.

London may be home to an exciting and fast-growing tech scene, particularly for fintech companies, but San Francisco has historically been the leading hub for major tech companies such as Meta. Salaries for skilled tech workers in the city have been inflated by this demand for years.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum miners behind proposed fork say they’ve dismantled the ‘difficulty bomb’

    As Ethereum developers target September for the highly anticipated merge, a cohort of miners have their own plan.

  • CHP cracks down on I-5 speeders: News roundup

    Shasta County news in brief throughout August 2022.

  • Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green's Sons Are 'Obsessed' with Baby Brother Zane

    The couple appeared on Good Morning America to talk about life since welcoming their son, Zane, in June

  • 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' is a wickedly sharp social satire of slasher-flick terror

    In the genre of horror movies, there are some time-honored “rules” that almost always get broken, tropes that set the horror into motion: Don’t go in the basement! Don’t look in the attic! Don’t walk through the woods! Stay out of that creepy old building! Leave that weird doll alone! Now we can ...

  • The ‘crying CEO’ says, ‘I’m just a small business owner — it’s not like I’ve got a fourth mansion.’

    The “crying CEO” said he never intended to become a viral phenomenon. Braden Wallake’s emotional LinkedIn post about having to lay off employees at his Ohio-based marketing-services company became the talk of social media this past week. “I think I have 22,000 connections on LinkedIn and for most of my posts I get 20 engagements and a couple of comments,” he said in an interview on Friday afternoon.

  • Retirement Planning Tips in Your Mid-60s and Beyond

    Retirement planning can be tricky. These retirement planning tips can help you figure out the best way to save smarter if you're in your mid-60s and beyond.

  • Will Your 401(k) Rollover Count as an IRA Contribution?

    If you have an old 401(k) at work, you might decide to roll it over to an individual retirement account (IRA). But does 401(k) rollover count as IRA contribution? The good news is that rolling money from a 401(k) into … Continue reading → The post Does 401(k) Rollover Count as IRA Contribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Xponential Fitness CEO: At-home fitness ‘will always be a part of what we do’

    Xponential Fitness CEO Anthony Geisler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, how the pandemic impacted the fitness sector, at-home versus in-studio classes, and the growth of franchise gyms.

  • Blow for Germany as Rhine falls below critical water level

    Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency GDP fell by 0.1pc in second quarter, first decline since early 2021 FTSE 100 adds 0.5pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The next PM should not be bounced into stupid energy policies by this mood of near hysteria Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Five Chinese Companies Say They Plan to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange

    Five Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, as financial regulators in Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over U.S. audit requirements. In separate filings to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Friday, PetroChina , China Petroleum & Chemical , Aluminum Corp. of China , China Life Insurance Co ,  and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co said they have notified the NYSE that they plan to voluntarily delist their American depositary shares.

  • McDonald’s races to hire over-50s as companies seek to lure retirees back to work

    McDonald’s has kicked off a recruitment drive to hire more over-50s, amid a scramble by businesses across the country to fill jobs with retirees.

  • Tesla bull issues a $1,150 price target for the stock

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Goldman Says Commodity Prices Are 'Irrational'—After Slicing Oil Forecast

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs said commodity markets were behaving irrationally, and warned of "unsustainable prices." Prices and inventories are falling, while demand is beating expectations and supply is disappointing, they said in a note late Thursday. Normally, a combination of higher demand and lower supply would make prices rise. The bank lowered its forecast for Brent prices earlier this week. It now predicts $125 a barrel in three months' time and $120 a barrel in 12 months. Goldman Sachs pr

  • Over 1.7 Million Fords and Lincolns Are at Risk of Being Recalled

    The National Highway Transit Safety Administration received over 50 complaints over brake hose ruptures.

  • Spotify Has Turned a Corner and Is Now a Great Buy

    The optimistic case for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has always been that it would create an advertising network like Facebook, except for your ears and not your eyes. The company can connect listeners and creators of music, podcasts, and audiobooks with highly targeted ads from advertisers around the world, generating revenue that can be shared with suppliers. Spotify might not have Facebook's upside in terms of scale, but the potential for a very profitable, sticky business is there.

  • Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Revenue Forecasts By 22%

    Albemarle Corporation ( NYSE:ALB ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: a homegrown engineer who reached the top

    At an industry event this year in Riyadh, the Saudi energy minister paused at about 9 p.m. in front of some 1,000 people and told them it was bedtime for Amin Nasser, the chief executive of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco. Over a career of four decades, Nasser has earned a reputation for a style of dedication that means he will be making sure he's prepared for the challenges of the day ahead, not mingling into the early hours. Aramco on Sunday reported a soaring 90 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations, boosted by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins.

  • 3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

    More than one-third of Americans are worried they'll outlive their retirement savings according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Nobody will require the same exact amount of money in retirement because different situations will inevitably require different amounts, but there are things everyone can do to make sure they're financially prepared. One of the best ways to ensure you're financially stable in retirement is by having multiple sources of income.

  • Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins

    DUBAI (Reuters) -State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a soaring 90% rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday, beating analyst expectations and propelled by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins. The company expects "oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade, despite downward economic pressures on short-term global forecasts," Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said in the earnings report. Aramco's net profit rose to 181.64 billion riyals ($48.39 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 95.47 billion riyals a year earlier.

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single