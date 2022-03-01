U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.74
    -76.20 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,192.53
    -700.07 (-2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.88
    -213.52 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.21
    -44.88 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    +8.31 (+8.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.70
    +44.00 (+2.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +1.16 (+4.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1122
    -0.0100 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6900
    -0.1490 (-8.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3314
    -0.0107 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7670
    -0.2230 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,758.88
    +2,606.14 (+6.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    987.53
    +10.54 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Instagram is rolling out auto-generated captions for videos

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Instagram is introducing auto-generated captions for videos on its app, the company announced on Tuesday. Up until now, creators had to manually add captions to their videos. Instagram says the addition of captions will make Instagram more accessible for users who are in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. The new feature will also be useful for users who would prefer to watch videos without sound. The launch comes as TikTok rolled out auto captions in April 2021.

The company confirmed to TechCrunch that auto-generated captions are launching in 17 languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, Vietnamese, Italian, German, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Tagalog, Urdu, Malay, Hindi, Indonesian and Japanese. Instagram says support for more languages is coming soon.

On posts published on his social media accounts, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the new feature was "a long time coming" and that users will have the option to turn the feature on or off. Users can turn the auto-generated captions on or off by going into their advanced settings in the app and toggling the "show captions" option. Instagram notes that the AI behind the captions will continue to improve as it learns.

Instagram auto captions
Instagram auto captions

Image Credits: Instagram

Today's announcement comes as Instagram has been updating its platform and rolling out new features to better compete with TikTok. The company has been focused on expanding Reels, its short form TikTok rival, by releasing similar features. Earlier this year, Instagram announced that users can now remix any video content on the app, not just short-form Reels videos. The company officially launched Remix, its version of TikTok Duets, last March. Late last year, Instagram rolled out a new “Reels Visual Replies” feature that lets users reply to comments on posts with Reels. The feature is similar to TikTok’s video replies, which allow users to reply to comments on their content with video responses.

The launch of auto-generated captions also comes a day after Instagram announced that it is ending support for its standalone app for IGTV. As part of the announcement, Instagram said it will now focus on having all video on its main app and that it will continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months. Instagram also reiterated its focus on Reels and noted that Reels continue to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on the app and that it plans to continue to invest in the feature.

"Video is a huge part of why people enjoy Instagram, and we love how our creator community uses it to express themselves, collaborate with others, and connect with their followers," the company had said in a blog post. "Reels continues to be a growing and important part of Instagram and we are excited to invest even more in this format."

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia calls in authorities after hackers steal workers' log-ins and leak them online

    Nvidia, the US microchip giant, has alerted authorities after hackers stole employees’ login details and began leaking them online.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Face Bears, Why XRP Could Tumble

    Bitcoin price is facing a strong resistance near $38,600, ether price is moving lower below $2,650, XRP is struggling to stay above the key $0.675 support.

  • Nvidia says employee, company information leaked online after cyber attack

    "We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the company's spokesperson said in a statement. Nvidia added it was working to analyze the information that has been leaked and does not anticipate any disruption to the company's business. At a market cap of about $600 billion, Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States.

  • U.S. Expects Chinese Tech Firms to Help Choke Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington is expected to lean on major Chinese companies from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Lenovo Group Ltd. to join U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, aiming to cripple the country’s ability to buy key technologies and components.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26China Spy Think Tank Advisin

  • Katy Perry Walks Off Set After Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Auditions for ‘American Idol’

    Katy Perry walked off set after Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, Grace, auditioned for American Idol.Last night, the popular singing...

  • Russia-Ukraine war: How social media companies are responding

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss how social media companies are responding to the Russia-Ukraine war, how the conflict is playing out on social media, and concerns of disinformation and Russian cyberattacks.

  • Seeing stars in Montclair? This movie filming there is the reason

    The Paramount film, "Maybe I Do," starring William H. Macy, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, will be filming in Montclair this month.

  • Satellite firm Viasat probes suspected cyberattack in Ukraine and elsewhere

    U.S.-listed satellite communications firm Viasat Inc said on Monday it was investigating a suspected cyberattack that caused a partial outage in its residential broadband services in Ukraine and other European countries. Viasat said a third-party cybersecurity firm was looking into the causes of an outage in recent days across its KA-SAT network, which provides high-speed satellite internet coverage in Europe and Mediterranean markets. The outage could have been due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Sky News reported on Monday.

  • AppLovin to Acquire Connected-TV Platform Wurl for $430 Million

    Mobile marketing software company AppLovin is jumping into the connected-TV streaming video space with a deal to acquire Wurl for $430 million. With the acquisition, Wurl is expected to retain its brand and operate independently with its existing management team, led by Wurl co-founder and CEO Sean Doherty Sr. The deal, announced Monday, is expected […]

  • Ethernet co-inventor David Boggs dies at 71

    Pioneering Xerox PARC computer researcher David Boggs, best known for co-inventing Ethernet, has died at 71.

  • Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch SSD drops to a record low of $140

    Samsung's T7 Touch portable drive is on sale for $140, or $50 off its normal price and a return to its record low.

  • AMD Ryzen 5000 processors fall to all-time lows at Amazon

    Amazon is selling AMD's Ryzen 5000 chips at new all-time low prices, making them good values if you're building a speedy PC.

  • Lithuania asks Google, Apple to remove Russia's Yandex ride-hailing app

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuania has asked Google and Apple to remove the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Russia's Yandex and Uber, the transport and economy ministers said on Monday. The request to remove the app in Lithuania is in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the transport ministry said in a statement. Yandex did not immediately comment.

  • Facebook will demote Russian state media across its entire platform

    Facebook says it will demote all Russian state media across Facebook and Instagram around the world.

  • ‘1883’ Producer Explains That Heartbreaking Finale (and What Comes Next)

    [This story contains spoilers for the Feb. 27 episode of Paramount+’s 1883.] Is 1883 the Paramount+ drama’s title or how many tears each viewer shed during Sunday’s finale? The Yellowstone prequel delivered a rather shockingly emotional and downright bleak ending to its first season finale (well, it’s not the finale, technically, and we’ll get to […]

  • ‘Ghost of Kyiv’: Is the mysterious Ukrainian fighter pilot real?

    Heroic pilot has supposedly downed six Russian fighter planes – but is he just an urban legend?

  • Disney First Hollywood Studio to Pause Theatrical Releases in Russia

    Disney has become the first major Hollywood studio to pause its releases at the Russian box office in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” a Walt […]

  • Elden Ring's Dirty Messages Are My Favorite, Because I'm 12

    The most obvious way to tell if Elden Ring is a Souls game isn’t its satisfyingly difficult gameplay loop or incomprehensible lore. No, the true test of Elden Ring’s inherent Souls-ness lies with the messaging system, in which players can leave behind asynchronous notes to give their fellow Tarnished tips about impending dangers or troll them into jumping off a cliff.

  • ‘The White Lotus’ 2: Episode Count Revealed As Filming Starts In Sicily & Jennifer Coolidge’s Return Is Confirmed – Photo

    Good news for White Lotus fans — the second installment of Mike White’s dark comedy series will be one episode bigger than the first. The expanded second season will consist of seven episodes, HBO confirmed today as production has started at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, as well as in and […]