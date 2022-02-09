U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,574.68
    +53.14 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,766.12
    +303.34 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,399.69
    +205.24 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.21
    +29.83 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.11
    +0.75 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.30
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9330
    -0.0210 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4400
    -0.1080 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,795.92
    +232.76 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.49
    +19.78 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,651.16
    +84.09 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Instagram rolls out 'Your activity' and 'Security checkup' features worldwide

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Instagram is introducing a rolling out a "Your activity" tab that allows users to see and manage their activity on the app. The company started testing the feature late last year and is now rolling it out to all users worldwide. The new tab allows users to bulk delete their content and interactions. This includes posts, stories, reels, comments, likes, story sticker reactions and more. Users will also be able to sort and filter their content and interactions by date and search for past comments, likes and stories replies from specific date ranges, all within the new display.

You can also find content that you’ve recently deleted or archived, check out your search history, see the links you’ve visited and the amount of time you’ve spent on the platform. To access the new tab, you need to go to your profile and tap the menu in the upper right corner and then select "Your activity."

Instagram is also rolling out its "Security checkup" feature to everyone worldwide. The company began testing the feature last summer for people whose accounts may have been hacked. Security Checkup guides users through the steps needed to secure their accounts. You can check login activity, review profile information, confirm the accounts that share login information and also update your account recovery information, such as a phone number or email address. You can complete your security checkup by going into your settings.

Image Credits: Instagram

The company also revealed that it's testing a way for users to ask their friends to confirm their identities in order to regain access to their accounts. The feature works by first entering a previous password that you've used to access your account. Then, you'll need to choose two friends on Instagram who can confirm your identity. When you send a request for help, the users will need to respond within 24 hours. If both of the friends confirm your identity within 24 hours, you'll be able to create a new password. If they don't, you get another chance to choose two different friends. Instagram says it will have more to share about this feature soon.

In addition to these new features, Instagram recently introduced a new profile banner that will display a user’s upcoming livestreams a few weeks ago. The company also launched an early test of creator subscriptions in the United States. Select creators are now able to offer their followers paid access to exclusive Instagram Live videos and Stories. Creators can choose their own price point for access to their exclusive content. Paid subscribers will be marked with a special badge, differentiating them from unpaid users in the sea of comments. Instagram isn’t the only social media platform looking to experiment with subscriptions, as TikTok has also confirmed that it’s testing support for paid subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

  • Alleged crypto launderer Heather Morgan led a second life as the world's worst rapper

    Laundering billions in Bitcoin may not even be the worst crime of her life.

  • Netflix vs. Facebook: Which is the better stock after those shocking earnings?

    Perhaps no two stocks have made more headlines in recent weeks than one-time growth darlings Netflix and Facebook. Netflix (NFLX) was the first to flop, plunging in the wake of earnings to a new 52-week low of around $351 on Jan. 26 – its lowest level since the first half of 2020 and down about 50% from its 52-week high. Then came Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) After its own challenging earnings report, it lost a staggering $230 billion or so in market value in a single session.

  • Facebook may be flagging but Meta’s VR platform thrives

    Mark Zuckerberg, now $31 billion poorer thanks to Facebook’s first ever quarterly decline in daily users, might find consolation this week in his company’s virtual reality business. Although Facebook (now known as Meta) hasn’t revealed how many users it has on its Oculus VR platform, new data from Steam—the largest online distributor of PC video games, with 120 million monthly users—suggest Meta’s virtual reality (VR) business is dominant and growing fast.

  • 3 reasons why Netflix can’t win the ‘streaming wars,’ analyst says

    Netflix is likely to lose the so-called streaming wars to rivals Disney, Apple, Peacock, and Paramount due to these reasons.

  • Fox Corp. Quarterly Revenue Up 9% To $4.4 Billion, Beating Forecasts On Sports, Tubi, Fox Network Pricing

    Fox Corp. reported sales of $4.4 billion in its fiscal second quarter ended in December, up 9% from the year before, beating Wall Street forecasts and citing sports, Fox Network pricing and AVOD streamer Tubi, which had its best performing quarter. Despite the revenue boost, the company swung to a net loss of $73 million […]

  • 'Like Genghis Khan, but With More Pizzazz': What We Know About the Accused Bitfinex Money Launderers

    Federal officials alleged Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan kept 2,000 crypto wallet addresses and their corresponding seed phrases in a spreadsheet stored on a cloud storage service. Here's what we know about the couple.

  • Crowdfunding film projects can help 'drive diversity in entertainment,' Seed&Spark CEO says

    Filmmaker Mark Duplass and Seed&Spark CEO Emily Best join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss their initiative in providing a platform for new creators to collaborate their work&nbsp;that represents a new diverse film industry.

  • Joe Rogan Returns to Stand-Up Stage, Mocks His Controversies

    Joe Rogan returned to the stand-up stage Tuesday night with a self-deprecating set that mocked and discussed his recent headlines. Headlining an intimate show in Austin, Texas before a rapturous crowd of fans, the embattled comic and podcaster tackled his controversies — particularly the widely circulated viral video of the comedian using the n-word on […]

  • 'Jeopardy!' Fans Exchange Words Over Mayim Bialik's Return and Ken Jennings Leaving

    Ken Jennings is no longer hosting 'Jeopardy!' and 'The Big Bang Theory' actress Mayim Bialik is back as the host of the quiz show. 'Jeopardy!' fans react to the new host switch-up.

  • Neil Young urges Spotify workers to quit ‘before it eats up your soul’

    Rock legend Neil Young is urging musicians to ditch Spotify Technology SA, and is urging Spotify employees to find new jobs.

  • Meta, Chime file lawsuit against alleged phishing scam on Facebook, Instagram

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it had filed a joint lawsuit with digital banking company Chime against two Nigeria-based individuals who engaged in phishing attacks to deceive people and gain access to their online financial accounts. The lawsuit, which is the first joint complaint between Meta and a financial services company, alleged that the defendants used Facebook and Instagram accounts to impersonate Chime and lure people to fake branded phishing websites with the aim of obtaining their Chime account login information and withdrawing funds.

  • Spotify chief content officer calls Joe Rogan events a 'learning experience'

    (Reuters) -Spotify's chief content officer Dawn Ostroff told advertisers at a conference on Wednesday that the backlash around popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan's podcast had been a "real learning experience" for the streaming service. "We do feel that we have a responsibility to support creator expression, but also balance that creator expression with safety for our users and for our advertisers," said Ostroff, who has been a key driver in Spotify's work to turn the platform into a top podcast hub, speaking at an Interactive Advertising Bureau annual conference in New York. The streaming giant has been under fire after Rogan, who signed a $100-million deal with Spotify in 2020, aired controversial COVID-19 views on his show and drew protests from artists Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and India Arie.

  • This Could Be Pinterest's Secret Weapon

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has been a poster child for the tech collapse in recent months. In its fourth-quarter earnings report out on Feb. 3, Pinterest earned a golf clap from the market. At the top of the latest shareholder letter, Pinterest shared a set of predictions for 2022 it calls Pinterest Predicts.

  • Meta has 'dark days' ahead: analyst

    It could be a while before buyers emerge in force on Meta, warns veteran tech analyst Dan Ives.

  • Joe Rogan calls backlash 'political hit job' but is not sorry for apologizing for use of N-word

    Rogan returned to his podcast, dismissing the furor over his past racial remarks as a "political hit job" while doubling down on his decision to apologize.

  • Air Canada Unveils Turning Red Themed Aircraft Celebrating Disney and Pixar's All New Film Set In Toronto

    Air Canada has today unveiled an aircraft with a themed livery and other surprises for its customers in celebration of the highly anticipated release of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red, an animated film that is set in Toronto and directed by Academy Award™ winner and Canadian Domee Shi.

  • Streaming view rests on The Beatles and Boba Fett as Disney reports results

    When the Walt Disney Co reports its holiday-quarter results on Wednesday, Wall Street analysts will study whether the popular Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett, The Beatles and Marvel superhero Hawkeye reignited subscriber growth at the company's Disney+ streaming service. A strong showing will go a long way toward restoring confidence in the sector, which suffered a blow after Netflix forecast weaker-than-expected first-quarter growth, erasing much of the company’s stock market gains during the pandemic. Disney will need to hit or exceed the 8.5 million new subscribers it is expected to have attracted, according to Factset estimates.

  • Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms is struggling to stop counterfeiters from pushing fake luxury goods from Gucci to Chanel across its social media apps, according to research and interviews, as the company barrels into ecommerce. Its platforms have emerged as hot spots for counterfeit offenders who exploit their range of social and private messaging tools to reach users, according to interviews with academics, industry groups and counterfeit investigators, who likened brands' attempts at policing services like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp as a game of "whack-a-mole."

  • Melania Trump to make Parler her 'social media home'

    Parler, a social media service popular with American right-wing users, had also spearheaded the launch of her non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain technology venture in December. The site had gone dark for weeks early last year after major service providers cut it off for failing to police violent content that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by followers of then-U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump, who was barred from Twitter Inc and Facebook following the incident, is also looking to launch his own social media app called TRUTH Social that he said would "stand up to Big Tech" companies.

  • ‘That’s not how you spell it’: Wordle users baffled as game uses American spelling

    ‘Blaming this on the Americans,’ one user said