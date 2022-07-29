Instagram rolls back changes after its users lash out. Here's what you should know

Notice anything different about Instagram? Many of its high-profile users have, and they hate it.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said Thursday that the company plans to walk back several changes made on the social media platform following outcry from some of its biggest users, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

"I'm glad we took a risk – if we're not failing every once in a while, we're not thinking big enough or bold enough," Mosseri said in an interview with tech newsletter Platformer. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup."

However, changes like this at Instagram aren't going away anytime soon. Here's everything to know about the Instagram kerfuffle and what it means for how you use the platform.

In this file photo illustration taken on August 17, 2021, a person looks at a smart phone with a Instagram logo displayed on the screen in Arlington, Virginia.

What changes did Instagram make?

The adjustments on Instagram focus on two areas: the rise of video and an algorithm deciding what you view.

In the early days of Instagram, photos dominated the app. A user's biggest question what whether that picture of their fancy meal required the sepia filter.

Video has slowly taken over, starting with the option to add video clips as a post to your profile, then introducing new tools such as Reels (borrowed from TikTok) and Stories (borrowed from Snapchat).

"We’re no longer just a square photo-sharing app," said Mosseri in an Instagram video last year.

Instagram has also adjusted what content it shows you. It's slightly less from the people you follow and more from accounts Instagram's algorithm thinks you'll enjoy.

Why does this sound familiar?

You might remember the phrase "pivot to video." It chronicled the plight of media publishers drawing influence from social media sites like Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube to focus more on video to attract an audience.

Meanwhile, users' battles against the algorithms of social media platforms are not new. Take Twitter, for example. By default, Twitter will show you a curated rundown of top tweets on your feed, mostly from followers but sometimes from users you don't follow. You can click on an icon at the top of your screen to view those tweets in chronological order.

Why did Instagram change?

In a word, TikTok. The upstart short-form video app beloved by younger smartphone owners has surged in popularity. As of last September, more than 1 billion people visit TikTok each month, the company announced.

Keep in mind it's not just Instagram borrowing from TikTok with its Reels platform. YouTube rolled out Shorts for users who wanted to share similar short-form experiences.

The funny part: Scroll through either Shorts or Reels and you will likely notice a good chunk of content is recycled from TikTok.

"People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly," said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms, during a quarterly conference call in February.

How have users responded?

Photographer Tati Bruening published a post on Instagram last week urging "Make Instagram Instagram Again," garnering more than 2 million likes and catching the attention of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who shared the post in their Instagram stories, reports The New York Times.

Bruening also started a Change.org petition pushing Instagram to reverse changes, bringing back chronological timelines and reconfiguring its algorithm to focus more on photos. The petition has more than 233,000 signatures.

"The goal of this petition is to bring attention to what consumers want from Instagram and to start a conversation surrounding the health of our beloved app," wrote Bruening.

"If you scroll back to your oldest form of a photo on Instagram, you will see it completely changed," said Christina Olivarez, founder and chief executive officer of The Social Butterfly Gal, during an interview with USA TODAY earlier this month. "And I think that is why so many people are freaking out because it's that shift in where things are going now."

How did Instagram's leader respond?

In a video posted Tuesday, Mosseri defended the shift, noting Instagram users have increasingly preferred video.

"I do believe more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time," said Mosseri in a video published to Twitter on July 26. "We see this even if we change nothing."

Responses to his tweet decried Instagram for trying to copy TikTok and focusing on videos that its users don't want.

"We don’t wanna make videos Adam lol," said Chrissy Teigen, who has more than 38 million followers on Instagram.

Don't get too excited though

For now, Instagram is holding off on these changes but be forewarned that changes to Instagram are going to happen.

As Platformer notes, Mosseri clarified the pullback on these changes to Instagram isn't permanent.

Meanwhile, during Meta's second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Zuckerberg noted an increase of more than 30% in time spent engaging on Reels in both Facebook and Instagram.

So you can expect to see more content from outside your social circles on both Facebook and Instagram. Zuckerberg said about 15% of Facebook content, and slightly more on Instagram, is recommended by their algorithm from accounts users don't follow. Those figures are expected to double by the end of next year.

Harmless sharing? Leaked Facebook documents show how sharing may help spread misinformation

"One social trend that we're seeing is that instead of people just interacting in comments in their feeds, most people find interesting content in their feeds then they message that content to friends and interact there," said Zuckerberg. "And this creates this flywheel of discovery and then social connection and then inspiring those people to create more content themselves."

