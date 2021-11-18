U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,699.08
    +10.41 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,867.20
    -63.85 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,961.70
    +40.13 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,367.27
    -9.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.82
    +0.46 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.90
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1375
    +0.0052 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0200 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3493
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2380
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,866.54
    -2,422.38 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.20
    -55.73 (-3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.96
    -35.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Instagram rolls out new 'Rage Shake' feature and the option to delete posts from a carousel

Aisha Malik
·3 min read

Instagram has introduced a new "Rage Shake" feature that lets users shake their phones to report a problem with the app. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the launch of the new feature in a video on Twitter and explained how it works.

"You ever use Instagram and it wasn't working like it was supposed to? Maybe Stories didn't load, maybe the audio wasn't working, maybe you just couldn't upload a photo and it was just really getting you, really just pissing you off? Now, you can literally shake the phone and a little option will come up that allows you to report a problem," Mosseri said in the video.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Once you shake to report, you can explain what happened with the app and report the issue. Mosseri says this will help the company prioritize bugs and learn about other things to fix in the app. For now, the feature is only available in the U.S. for both iOS and Android users.

The social media giant is also rolling out the ability to delete single items from a carousel post with at least three images or videos. For context, carousel feed posts can combine up to 10 photos and videos in one post. With this latest update, you can delete items from an existing carousel. It's worth noting that you can't add to the carousel, replace one item for another, or reorder items in the carousel.

Image Credits: Instagram

Mosseri says this new option should have been rolled out a while ago and that it was a highly requested feature. The social media giant notes that sometimes users have made a mistake, no longer want a certain photo on their grid but still want to keep the overall carousel, or they just want to change things up with a certain post.

To remove an image or a video from a carousel, you have to tap on the three dots in the right-hand corner of a post and then select "edit." Then, you can swipe to the photo or image you want to get rid of and click the "delete" icon in the top left corner. The new feature is currently only available on iOS, with support for Android coming soon.

These two new launches come as Instagram has been introducing several new features over the past few weeks. Last week, it began testing a new feature called “Take a Break,” which allows users to remind themselves to take a break from Instagram after either 10, 20 or 30 minutes. The social media giant also recently rolled out a new “Add Yours” sticker that creates public threads in Stories. The new feature allows users to respond to other users’ Stories with their own following a prompt or a certain topic.

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s First Instagram Together Shows He’s Already Close With Her Family

    After weeks of speculation, rumors, and reports, we finally have photographic evidence that something is going on between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Following her late October hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the SKIMS mogul and King of Staten Island actor were spotted hanging out together, even reportedly going on a few dinner dates. Now, it looks […]

  • Brass Against Singer Sophie Urista Apologizes for Urinating on Fan

    To (likely) conclude one of the stranger stories of the year, Brass Against singer Sophie Urista has apologized for peeing on a fan. The incident took place at the Welcome to Rockville festival. Though it’s not as famous as another alleged pee tape, the incident lit the internet on fire. “Hey everyone. I want to … Brass Against Singer Sophie Urista Apologizes for Urinating on Fan Read More » The post Brass Against Singer Sophie Urista Apologizes for Urinating on Fan appeared first on SPIN.

  • Apple Accelerates Work on Car Project, Aiming for Fully Autonomous Vehicle

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is pushing to accelerate development of its electric car and is refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter, aiming to solve a technical challenge that has bedeviled the auto industry. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lend

  • Why Apple Stock Is Climbing on Wednesday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Wednesday by as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that sent the iPhone maker higher was an announcement that Apple is abandoning a longtime policy regarding repair parts. In a press release that dropped on Wednesday, Apple announced its Self Service Repair program, and said it will begin offering genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to consumers, letting them make repairs to their own iPhones.

  • You Won't Believe What Amazon and Netflix Just Partnered On

    When it comes to competition in the streaming video space, no rivalry has been around as long as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video. Netflix was a pioneer in streaming video, debuting the service it dubbed "Watch Now" in 2007 with just 1,000 titles, all produced by other content studios. In a blog post devoted to Fire TV, Amazon announced the Alexa voice feature that allows users in the U.S. and Canada to ask, "Alexa, play something on Netflix" to help surface shows based on the users previous viewing habits.

  • This Number Shows Why Roblox Has Reached the Big Leagues

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) delivered a solid third-quarter earnings report that showed engagement on the platform remaining quite strong despite users having more opportunities to get out and spend time doing other things. Users spent a total of 11 billion hours on the platform in Q3, up 28% year over year and roughly triple the number of hours spent in Q3 2019. One interesting development last quarter was Roblox's ability to tap into the popularity of Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit series Squid Game, which reveals an important advantage for this gaming platform to keep users spending time on the platform by regularly generating new experiences.

  • Hello Pal Purchases Additional 130 Antminer L7 Miners for LTC and DOGE Mining

    Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it has purchased a further 130 Antminer L7 mining rigs for the mining of Litecoin and Dogecoin, bringing the total number of L7s to 400.

  • This is how Nvidia plans to make lots of money from the metaverse

    Nvidia on Wednesday delivered quarterly results highlighted by record-breaking revenue and better-than-expected profits, something that has become the norm for the company. And while top-notch performance ...

  • Caesars entering New York market with huge MSG deal

    The scope of their deal likely will make it the most expansive, and expensive, sportsbook sponsorship in what is expected to be the nation’s busiest sports betting market.

  • Britney Spears dons thong bodysuit on Instagram, calls out critics

    Britney Spears isn't done calling out her critics.

  • Miramax is suing Tarantino to prevent other filmmakers selling NFTs

    There's big money on the line. NFTs amassed nearly $11 billion in sales between June and September this year.

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Solana

    Those looking for hyper-growth in the crypto space have done well with Solana --here's why that's likely to continue.

  • Metaverse wearable devices ‘could be as big as phones,’ Qualcomm CEO says

    The metaverse is coming to your face. The CEO of Qualcomm, which makes chips that power Facebook's Oculus headset, says XR glasses could be as big as smartphones.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Guidance Disappoints Amid Component, Supply Chain Issues

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Crypto tokens rally as bid to buy US constitution copy raises millions

    Crypto.com's CRO token has been since the company since secured a 20-year contract deal worth $700m to buy the naming rights to the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

  • Brass Against Singer Apologizes for Peeing on Fan’s Face as NASCAR Permanently Bans Band From Its Venues

    "I am not a shock artist," Sophira Urista writes in a new apology. Brass Against Singer Apologizes for Peeing on Fan’s Face as NASCAR Permanently Bans Band From Its Venues Alex Young

  • Apple’s hiring spree suggests its retail plan for India is back on track

    Apple has over 500 retail stores around the world—but none in India. The Cupertino company is hiring technical specialists, store leaders and managers, operations experts, business pros, and its trademark Genius Bar specialists at “various locations in India.” A Nov. 16 LinkedIn post by Mumbai-based Apple recruiter Nidhi Sharma confirmed that the initial stores would be in Mumbai and Delhi.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: How The Metaverse Could Give 5G Wireless And 6G A Boost

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

    UPDATED: Spotify is finally introducing one of its most-requested features to users globally: real-time lyrics that display during song playback, available on both free and subscription tiers. Lyrics will be available in-app for the majority of Spotify’s library. The lyrics are provided by Italy-based Musixmatch, which says its catalog has “over 8 million” lyrics. Meanwhile, […]

  • Roblox Isn't Just for Kids Anymore

    Given the company's third-quarter earnings report, the perception of the platform as being for younger children looks increasingly false.