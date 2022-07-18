U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.90
    +26.74 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,422.08
    +133.82 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,604.06
    +151.64 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.60
    +26.22 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.52
    +3.93 (+4.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.80
    +6.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    +0.23 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    +0.0082 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0000
    +0.0700 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1982
    +0.0116 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1320
    -0.3240 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,226.24
    +1,082.94 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.80
    +23.61 (+4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Instagram now lets you shop in chat

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Instagram

Instagram is making it a little easier for creators to make a living from their merch. The social network has introduced the option to shop through chats. Message a small business and you can ask questions, receive product details and check out (using Meta Pay, naturally) without leaving the conversation. You can buy and customize that must-have shirt without visiting a website or looking for a shoppable post. The feature is available through qualified small businesses in some countries. We've asked Meta for more details.

Chat-based shopping isn't a surprising move. You can already shop through WhatsApp chats in many countries. This expansion could make Instagram chats just as viable for shopping, and might be particularly useful in North America and other regions where WhatsApp doesn't have much clout. If nothing else, this makes Instagram more of a full-service storefront — you might never need to leave the app to address your concerns.

