U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.82
    +0.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +9.90 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1218
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0700
    -0.4900 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,136.37
    +5,380.13 (+14.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.89
    +76.15 (+8.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Instagram is shutting down its standalone IGTV app

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Instagram is ending support for its standalone app for IGTV, the company announced on Monday. Meta, Instagram's parent company, confirmed to TechCrunch that the app will be removed from app stores in mid-March. In a blog post, the company explained that the change is part of its efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create. Instagram says it will now focus on having all video on its main app and that it will continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months.

Today's announcement comes as Instagram ditched its IGTV branding last October when it combined IGTV’s long-form video and Instagram feed videos into a new format called simply “Instagram Video.” At the time, Instagram had said the IGTV app wouldn't be going away and would instead be rebranded.

The company also announced today that in-stream video ads, previously known as IGTV ads, will no longer be supported as it shifts its focus to Reels. Instagram says creators who are actively monetizing with in-stream video ads will receive a temporary monthly payment based on recent earnings. Although this seems like a step back in terms of creator monetization, Instagram revealed that it's exploring more ways for users to earn revenue. Later this year, the company will begin testing a new ad experience on Instagram, which will allow users to earn revenue from ads displayed on their Reels. The new monetization option will join the Reels bonus program, which offers creators opportunities to earn money each month.

As part of today's announcements, Instagram reiterated its focus on Reels, its short-form video TikTok rival. The company notes that Reels continue to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on the app and that it plans to continue to invest in the feature.

"Video is a huge part of why people enjoy Instagram, and we love how our creator community uses it to express themselves, collaborate with others, and connect with their followers," the company said in the blog post. "Reels continues to be a growing and important part of Instagram and we are excited to invest even more in this format."

The decision to shut down IGTV's standalone app was already losing ground as a standalone product. In early 2020, Instagram dropped the orange IGTV button from Instagram’s home page due to lack of traction. The move came at a time when, at most, just 7 million of Instagram’s 1-billion-plus users had downloaded the standalone IGTV app, TechCrunch previously reported, citing Sensor Tower research.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet The Next Evolution Of Mansur Gavriel’s Classic Bucket Bag

    I’ve always been a fan of Mansur Gavriel’s understated, quirky luxury aesthetic. When the brand launched back in 2013, I tried (unsuccessfully) to snag one of their coveted bucket bags, but they’d notoriously sell out minutes after they were dropped. I finally obtained a bucket bag secondhand (via an influencer’s Instagram sale) and while I paid a discounted price, I would have gotten my money’s worth had I plunked down every penny of the full retail price — I wore the bag pretty much daily unti

  • Livestock effective March 1, 2022

    Livestock report from the Oklahoma City Stockyards for March 1, 20212

  • Twitter will mark tweets with links to Russian state-backed media and limit their reach

    Twitter announced on Monday new measures to prevent disinformation tied to the Russian government from spreading in light of the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The company will begin adding labels to tweets containing links from Russian state-linked media outlets noting their affiliation. The labels are accompanied by an orange exclamation point, warning Twitter users to "stay informed."

  • Ukraine crisis: Google Maps live traffic data turned off in country

    The live service has been shut down temporarily to protect users, but navigation features still work.

  • Michael Douglas To Star As Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+ Limited Series From Kirk Ellis, Tim Van Patten, Tony Krantz & Richard Plepler

    Apple TV+ has officially confirmed a limited event series starring Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin. The Oscar winner executive produces the project about the American polymath, from John Adams writer-executive producer Kirk Ellis, TV director, writer and producer Tim Van Patten (Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos), Tony Krantz and his Flame Ventures and Richard Plepler’s Eden […]

  • Prince George Has Been Practicing His 'Rugby Tackling' on Mom Kate Middleton

    Prince Louis is also a fan of the sport — and brings his referee whistle with him to school

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Face Bears, Why XRP Could Tumble

    Bitcoin price is facing a strong resistance near $38,600, ether price is moving lower below $2,650, XRP is struggling to stay above the key $0.675 support.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • New Chinese hacking tool found, spurring U.S. warning to allies

    Security researchers with U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec said they have discovered a “highly sophisticated” Chinese hacking tool that has been able to escape public attention for more than a decade. The discovery was shared with the U.S. government in recent months, who have shared the information with foreign partners, said a U.S. official. Symantec, a division of chipmaker Broadcom, published its research about the tool, which it calls Daxin, on Monday.

  • Lithuania asks Google, Apple to remove Russia's Yandex ride-hailing app

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuania has asked Google and Apple to remove the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Russia's Yandex and Uber, the transport and economy ministers said on Monday. The request to remove the app in Lithuania is in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the transport ministry said in a statement. Yandex did not immediately comment.

  • Hundreds of thousands join Ukraine ‘IT Army’ to fight cyberwar with Russia

    Hundreds of thousands of people have signed up to a Ukrainian ‘IT Army’ in an attempt to help the country launch cyber attacks. The initiative has been supported by high-ranking members of the Ukrainian government and has already indicated that it may be behind a number of cyber attacks on Russian targets. Much of the work is focused on taking down important websites, however, with posts in recent days instructing followers to launch cyber attacks on the Russian Federal Security Service or FSB, as well as banking websites and services.

  • TCL expands its affordable 30-series smartphone lineup with five more models

    TCL's affordable 30-series smartphone family has just grown considerably with no less than five new models, making for a total of seven.

  • Operators to Gain Public Cloud Benefits on Private Cloud with New Release of Optiva Charging Engine

    Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, has launched Optiva Charging Engine private and public cloud edition. The new release enables operators that are not ready to move to the public cloud to reap its benefits while on the private cloud and maintain security, control and adherence to regulatory requirements.

  • Intel's Second-Gen Miner's Efficiency Second Only to That of Bitmain's S19 XP: Griid

    The new miners boast power efficiency of 26 J/TH, better than most Bitmain and MicroBT models, according to miner and client Griid Infrastructure.

  • LG's latest CineBeam 4K projectors promise improved daytime viewing

    LG has unveiled new CineBeam home projectors with improved brightness and contrast that can help with daytime viewing.

  • Ukraine invasion: How the war is being waged online

    From cyber-attacks to internet disruption and the response of big tech, how is the digital war going?

  • Honor launches the Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro

    The company's new flagship offers a high-refresh-rate display and lots of photographic power.

  • Orange picks Nokia for rollout of 'standalone' 5G in France

    Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it has opted for Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia for the rollout of the core network of the so-called 'standalone' next generation of mobile internet, or 5G, in its home country. The technology is installed from scratch instead of being based on 4G, and is capable of offering the highest performance, telecoms equipment maker say.

  • Flashfood raises $12.3M to scale its grocery app that helps tackle retail food waste

    Toronto-based Flashfood, a mobile marketplace that provides customers with access to discounted food nearing its best-by date, has raised $12.3 million in Series A funding led by S2G Ventures. The app was founded based on Flashfood CEO Josh Domingues's personal experience in 2016. Domingues thought it was a joke but was shocked to learn that the food was from a catered event and that throwing out uneaten food was the norm in the food and grocery industries.