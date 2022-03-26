Instagram may soon allow you to respond to Stories with voice messages

Instagram recently introduced private likes as an additional way to interact with Stories. And it looks like the company could add soon add yet another way to respond to ephemeral clips and images from your friends. According to developer Alessandro Paluzzi , who’s known for reverse engineering apps to find evidence of new features, Instagram is working on allowing people to send voice messages in response to Stories. On Saturday, Paluzzi shared a screenshot of the new interface feature.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages 👀 pic.twitter.com/6fQNSxB04e — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

We’ve reached out to Instagram for comment. We’ll note here not every feature the company works on behind the scenes ends up in a public release. When Instagram introduced private Story likes, it said its motivation was to reduce inbox clutter. Adding the option to send voice messages would run counter to that philosophy, but it would make it easier to do something you can already do within the app.