Instagram tests new green screen effect in Stories

If FaceApp's mega-viral age filter has taught us anything, it's that the right selfie effects can take on a life of their own.

Now, Instagram may be testing a new augmented reality feature that essentially puts you in front of a green screen.

The feature was uncovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has a solid track record of digging up unreleased features in Instagram.

The feature, which appears to be called "background," allows you to select an image from your camera roll that you can then use as the background for the Stories camera. After you've selected a photo, your actual surroundings are replaced by the image, according to screenshots shared by Wong. Read more...

