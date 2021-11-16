U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Instagram, TikTok and Facebook alternative Octi shuns ads, wraps arms around metaverse future

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Can a new social network succeed against entrenched competitors such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok? Octi, a fledgling startup launching today, has high hopes.

The team at the Los Angeles-headquartered tech company sees an opportunity with Facebook parent company Meta recently facing criticism about harms caused by the social network and Instagram. And legislators have also grilled TikTok, SnapChat and YouTube over concerns about targeted ads, privacy and other safety concerns for young users.

Octi's teenager-centric networking app, which is live in Apple's App Store now, doesn't have advertising like those entrenched sites. Instead, it relies on likes, which can earn users Octi coins to buy digital items – and real-world products from brands such as Funko, Nike and Reebok.

►Amazon Black Friday 2021: Sale to start on Thanksgiving with 'more deals than ever before'

►Talking Tech podcast: Learn about new Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch

As Octi users get likes, they accumulate coins. Coins can be spent on digital objects and to get discounts on real-world objects including sneakers.
"If you think about it, what we're dealing with today on social media is just an extension of TV ads," said Justin Fuisz, Octi co-founder and CEO. "With this model, you can kind of move away from that … to pull this back into a safer, more creative place."

More than 1,000 are currently testing the Octi app, which has been up and running for two months. But Octi has been working on augmented reality and the integration of shareable video and digital objects for more than three years.

Users can embellish their TikTok-like videos by adding 3D digital objects or putting themselves in virtual landscapes. As they get likes, they accumulate coins. Coins can be spent on digital objects which can be owned by a limited number of Octi users. All users can deploy the objects in their video creations, but owners gain coins as objects are used and gain likes.

On Octi, users can embellish their TikTok-like videos by adding 3D digital objects or putting themselves in virtual landscapes.
Coins can also be used to get a discount on purchases of sneakers, clothing and other products.

Octi has already created the ability for users sell their digital objects and upload NFTs for use on the platform, too. At some point, users will be able to buy Octi coins, but currently they are free and earned through participation.

But how does Octi plan to prevent hate speech, bullying and other issues plaguing current social networks? For starters, the lack of reliance on advertising – and the need for user views of those ads – changes the paradigm, Fuisz says.

Beyond that, the platform's use of artificial intelligence and machine learning monitors activity for concerning signs. "We have all the systems in place to keep this healthy from the beginning," said Octi chief operating officer and co-founder Brian Biggott.

"If someone comes on and just wants to do something awful, that gets caught very quickly and gets taken out of circulation very quickly," Fuisz said.

New social networking app Octi mixes video and augmented reality to offer what it considers a less abrasive teen-targeted option to Instagram, TikTok.
So far, Octi has raised $20 million in funding from investors including live music promoter Live Nation Entertainment and Beats Electronics co-founder and music executive Jimmy Iovine.

"The reason Octi is interesting is they recognize this entire generation lives on their phone, with their camera and is interested in the seamless blending of the virtual world and the IRL (in real-life world)," said Rich Greenfield, partner and media and technology analyst at LightShed Partners and an angel investor in the company.

Launching a new app, he said, "is never easy. It's really, really hard." However, as more companies invest in the future of connectivity, Octi is seeking to create a "unique experience where (users) can hang out with friends, buy things and share content and interact in a fun, mobile-first world."

With all the attention around the concept of the metaverse, Octi does see itself as well positioned. The newly launched app is "an exciting vision and version of metaverse" that connects people, Fuisz said. And the platform can evolve along with new technology such as augmented reality glasses and such.

But right now, "it's very different than you know, sitting in your basement with the Oculus (virtual reality headset) on and playing," Fuisz said.

►What exactly is the metaverse anyway? This is why everyone wants to own it, including Facebook and Microsoft

►Facebook: Network finds few friends at Web Summit as techies turn out to hear from whistleblower

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Social network Octi offers option to Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat

