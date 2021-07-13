U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,374.93
    -9.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,926.96
    -69.22 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,689.65
    -43.59 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.30
    -33.52 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.33
    +1.23 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.03
    -0.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1790
    -0.0077 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0470 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0062 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6000
    +0.2520 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,697.92
    -462.60 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.40
    -13.32 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.72
    -0.70 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,718.24
    +149.22 (+0.52%)
     

Instagram's new test shows you stuff you've seen lately and lets you reshare it to Stories

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Instagram is tinkering around with a new test feature that changes the way users reshare content they like to their Stories.

The test, which will only appear for a subset of users, lets users see a collection of content they've viewed recently when they're in the Stories section of the app. That content will be collected under a new reshare sticker, which can be found in the sticker tray when creating a Story. Posts and Reels viewed in the last hour will appear here along with recently created posts.

"We know that people sometimes find reshared content less engaging, personal, and fun," an Instagram spokesperson said of the test. "We hope that with this new test experience, people are encouraged to be more intentional and deliberate when sharing things that matter to them."

Content reshared through the sticker will appear against the backdrop of an existing Story, which could encourage more personalization. As it stands now, when users add a post of Reel to their Story, that content generally stands alone against a plain background. The new reshare Sticker adds a new way for people to contextualize content they're resharing and makes those posts feel a bit less static (think retweets with comment rather than straight up retweeting a stranger into your feed).

The test isn't guaranteed to make it into the full app, but Instagram will use feedback from the new reshare feature to see if it ups the quality of reshared posts. By letting people review what the've seen after the fact rather than just sharing on the fly, the feature could also encourage users to reshare more through their Stories — or at least reshare more thoughtfully.

Instagram tests new features all the time. And while test features don't always make it into the final product, they do give an indication of what the company is thinking about when it comes to reshaping the app — and the behavior of the more than one billion people who use it on a regular basis.

Other recent Instagram tests have toyed with the idea of hiding Like counts and experimented with mixing algorithmic recommendations into the app's main feed.

Instagram’s latest test puts all Stories on one page

Instagram’s new test lets you choose if you want to hide ‘Likes,’ Facebook test to follow

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen says carbon pricing can work, with caveats

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged on Tuesday the use of carbon-pricing schemes such as a planned new European border levy but stressed such moves should take into account emission-cutting progress made in other ways. Yellen was in Brussels a day before the European Union unveils a major package of measures to tackle climate change. Among them, it will outline what a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), designed to cut emissions by creating financial incentives for greener production and by discouraging "carbon leakage," as the transfer of operations to countries with less onerous emission restrictions is known.

  • House Call: Let’s Repot Our Plants

    Get it now! Another planter with a good backstory, these Belgian-designed Ecopots are made from recycled materials (up to 80% recycled plastics, much of which is harvested from the ocean) while maintaining a sleek Scandinavian design. Get it now! This chic pot comes from plant guru Hilton Carter’s collaboration with Target. The low ceramic vessel would be perfect for an assortment of succulents.

  • If You're Not Wearing A Zip-Front Sports Bra To The Gym, You're Doing It Wrong

    Is there really anything worse than trying to wrestle yourself out of a sweaty sports bra after you’ve already conquered a grueling workout? Yep, that means no longer struggling to get that tight sports bra over your head before or after your workout, which leaves you more energy for the workout itself! Pick the style that speaks to you and prepare to fall in love so hard you'll want to toss all your other sports bras for good.

  • Lemur twins born at Colorado zoo

    WELCOME TO THE WORLD: A ring-tailed lemur named Allagash has given birth to twins at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Slack Deal Synergies Key For Digital Transformation Leader

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock while Salesforce’s acquisitions raise issues. With the Slack deal closing soon, merger synergies will be key.

  • Microsoft Agrees to Acquire Cybersecurity Company RiskIQ

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software maker, as the tech giant tries to expand its products and better protect customers amid a rising tide of global cyberattacks.The company announced the deal Monday on its web site and didn’t disclose terms. Bloomberg on Sunday reported the purchase, citing people familiar with the matter. Microsoft is paying more than $500 million in cash for the company, said one of the people, who declined to be named discu

  • There’s a New Growth Area in Tech. Pay Attention to These Stocks.

    Observability tools seek clues to network health much as doctors diagnose illnesses by looking for symptoms that point to internal issues.

  • 7 Companies Owned by Microsoft

    LinkedIn, Skype, Mojang, GitHub, aQuantive, ZeniMax are major companies owned by Microsoft. Its acquisition of Nuance Communications is pending.

  • New Features Added to Discovery Education's K-12 Learning Platform Gives Teachers New Ways to Engage Students With Digital Content Everyday

    SILVER SPRING, Md., July 13, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Discovery Education today announced new features and enhancements to its award-winning K-12 learning platform. The latest Discovery Education platfor...

  • The Future of Fintech

    Fintech has attracted billions of dollars in venture capital as entrepreneurs and legacy banks converge to bring personalization and convenience to consumers.

  • Google rolls out a new Drive desktop app for syncing files and photos

    It's replacing the Backup and Sync and Drive File Stream apps.

  • We Should Sign On to the Web, Not to Websites

    You are you everywhere offline. You should be able to be you everywhere online, too.

  • Cloud Stocks Change Name Of The Cloud Computing Game With 'Containers'

    Amazon, Microsoft and Google are promoting a new model that speeds software development and may expand cloud computing.

  • Nigeria leads mobile app market growth in Africa as use of gaming apps surge 44% from Q1 2020

    In the first quarter and first half of this year, consumer spending in mobile apps hit new records at $32 billion and $64.9 billion, respectively. In Africa, it can be tough to call out exact numbers on consumer spending because the continent gets hardly a mention in global app market reports. The report tracked mobile app activities across three of Africa's largest app markets (Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa) between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021.

  • Ring's end-to-end encryption rolls out globally

    End-to-End Encryption started as a technical preview in January and is now rolling out to all eligible devices.

  • How to go back to Windows 10 from Windows 11

    Windows 11 Beta was just released, and&nbsp;it's&nbsp;been buggy for a lot&nbsp;of users. Here's how you can get back to Windows 10 if Windows 11&nbsp;isn't&nbsp;working out for you.

  • Hands-on with MacOS Monterey

    I've been living with the new MacOS beta for a while now, and here's why it's changing how I use my MacBook.

  • Android 12 will let you play games before they finish downloading

    At its Game Developer Summit, Google today announced a new feature for Android game developers that will speed up by almost 2x the time from starting a download in the Google Play store to the game launching -- at least on Android 12 devices. With this new feature, Google promises that it'll take only half the time to jump into a game that weighs in at 400MB or so. If you're a console gamer, this whole concept will also feel familiar, given that Sony pretty much does the same thing for PlayStation games.

  • VU raises $12M to remove cybersecurity friction from digital experiences

    Pretty soon, people won’t have to provide a fingerprint or a driver license to prove their identity — if VU has its way. The Argentina-based fraud and identity protection company announced $12 million in Series B funding Monday from backers including software developer Globant, as well as Agrega Partners, NXTP Ventures, Bridge One, the IDB Lab and Telefónica. The new funding gives the company total venture-backed investments of $20 million, CEO Sebastián Stranieri told TechCrunch.

  • China Developers’ Defaults Spread as Languang Misses Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese builder Sichuan Languang Development Co. failed to repay a local bond, marking its first default in a domestic credit market grappling with rising debt failures.The company was not able to raise enough funds for the repayment on a 900 million yuan ($139 million) local bond that matured Sunday, which amounts to a default, according to a Monday statement from Languang to the Shanghai Clearing House. The builder said last week it might not be able to make the payment.Languang