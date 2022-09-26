New Installation in the Greece Elevator and Escalator Market to Reach 9 Million Units by 2028. Exclusive Report by Arizton
The Greece elevators and escalators market to witness around 455K units of installed base in 2028
Chicago, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greece elevators market by the installed base is expected to reach 455k units by 2028. The Greece escalators market used in the commercial sector accounted for the largest share of around 35.7% in 2021, about urban development projects in the pipeline.
According to Arizton’s latest research report, Greece elevator and escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2022-2028. Parallel escalators are commonly used in malls, metro stations, and public buildings. Increased construction and investment opportunities in public transit are expected to drive the adoption of parallel escalators during the forecast period.
Greece Elevator and Escalator Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE BY NEW INSTALLATIONS (2028)
9,283 thousand units
MARKET SIZE BY NEW INSTALLATIONS (2021)
7,571 thousand units
CAGR (2022-2028)
Around 3%
MARKET SIZE BY INSTALLED BASE (2028)
4,55,259 thousand units
MARKET SIZE BY MODERNIZATION (2028)
$475.0 Million
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2028
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CARRAIGE TYPE
Passenger and Freight
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAPACITY
2-15 Persons, 16-24 Persons, 25-33 Persons, and 34 Persons and Above
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Others
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Hydraulic and Pneumatic, Machine Room Traction, Machine Room Less Traction, and Others
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Increased commercial construction to drive the demand for 25-33-persons elevators
Increased commercial development projects across Greece drive the need for 25-33-passenger elevators.
The Hellinikon Commercial Hub construction by Lamda Development began in February 2022. It will include the biggest mall in Greece, a retail park with large corporations, and office spaces. A prominent, mixed-use tower with a hotel, offices, and flats will be built next to it.
Greece's government and GEK TERNA, a local firm, received a 30-year license to manage and build a 5-star hotel with 3,450 rooms, a conference, sports, and cultural event complex, and an exhibition hall.
Technological Development
The ION Green Solar lift, manufactured in Greece by Fain Ascensores, can cut carbon emissions by 86%. It uses a mechanism that works with solar energy and optimizes power consumption.
The innovation is feasible due to a 30% weight reduction in the cabin, achieved using high-strength steel, the inclusion of a new traction set-up, and the addition of the KERS energy recovery system.
In addition, from manufacturing until the time of installation, green elevators lower overall carbon footprints.
Recent Technology Adoption by Major Vendors
KONE offers UltraRope technology for skyscrapers and high-rise buildings and can travel up to 1,000 meters. This enhances elevator eco-efficiency, reliability, durability, and performance.
OTIS provides digital services through IoT for both elevators and escalators. The inspection time and resolving of trouble is easy with an end-to-end digital platform.
MULTI, a new possible feature is implemented with the replacement of hoist ropes with linear motors, which further increases capacity, sorter waiting times, and advanced mobility solutions.
Schindler transforms users’ experience with the Digital Twin technology, which incorporates AI-based data insights and solutions. Digital Twin is now implemented for virtual visualization and simulation, which aids in the installation and maintenance of an elevator.
Key Vendors
KONE
Otis
TK Elevator
Hyundai Elevator
KLEEMANN
Mitsubishi Electric
Schindler
Fujitec
Other Prominent Vendors
DOPPLER
Morris Hellas
Cibes lift
Wittur Elevator Components
Zerco
Elevator Market Segmentation by
Machine Type
Hydraulic and Pneumatic
Machine Room Traction
Machine Room Less Traction
Others
Climbing
Elevators
Industrial Elevators
Carriage Type
Passenger
Freight
Capacity
2-15 Persons
16-24 Persons
25-33 Persons
34 Persons and Above
End-User
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Others
Public Transit
Institutional
Infrastructural
Escalator Market Segmentation by
Product Type
Parallel
Multi Parallel
Walkway
Crisscross
End-User
Public Transit
Commercial
Others
Institutional Sector
Infrastructure
Industrial
Explore industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
Turkey Elevator and Escalator - Market Size and Growth Forecast 2022-2028
Australia Elevators and Escalators - Market Size and Growth Forecast 2022-2028
France Elevator and Escalator - Market Size and Growth Forecast 2022-2027
UK Elevators and Escalators - Market Size & Forecast 2022-2028
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707