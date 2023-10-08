Installed Building Products' (NYSE:IBP) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

It hasn't been the best quarter for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. In fact, the share price is 240% higher today. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.4%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Installed Building Products managed to grow its earnings per share at 43% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 28% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Installed Building Products has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Installed Building Products stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Installed Building Products, it has a TSR of 257% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Installed Building Products has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 42% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 29% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Installed Building Products that you should be aware of before investing here.

