INSTANT BRANDS DONATES $50,000 TO WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN UKRAINE SUPPORT

·3 min read

Company's first employee donation match program part of expanded food insecurity relief commitment

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, maker of consumer favorites like Instant Pot® and Pyrex®, expanded its commitment to addressing food insecurity with a $50,000 direct donation to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization on the frontlines of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The donation will allow WCK to provide 250,000 meals to refugee families and those who remain inside the borders of Ukraine.

(PRNewsfoto/Instant Brands)
(PRNewsfoto/Instant Brands)

"Our hearts break for the Ukrainian people who continue to experience the unimaginable. We're inspired by the extraordinary work of Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen, and felt compelled to help in some way," said Ben Gadbois, President and CEO of Instant Brands. "I'm proud of our employees and grateful to everyone who loves our products. Their collective support helps us nourish communities in need and live out our Made for Together commitment, every day."

Instant Brands' donation to World Central Kitchen was funded with 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of a limited-edition Ukraine Pyrex bowl, plus the first-ever employee charitable donation match program.

World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organization that provides fresh meals in response to crises, while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. The company selected WCK because of its shared commitment to food insecurity efforts, and WCK's decade-plus track record of crisis response. In response to the crisis in Ukraine, WCK has served more than 25 million meals to families in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain, and Germany.

"We're grateful for Instant Brands' generosity as we continue to serve thousands of fresh meals daily to residents and refugees in the region," said Maggie Leahy, Director, Donor Relations, World Central Kitchen.

Instant Brands encourages everyone to learn more about World Central Kitchen and ways to help by visiting https://wck.org. Additional information about Instant Brands' commitment to addressing food insecurity and broader sustainable development efforts is available at https://corporate.instantbrands.com/impact/.

About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 70 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. WCK's Resilience Programs strengthen food and nutrition security by training chefs and school cooks; advancing clean cooking practices; and awarding grants to farms, fisheries, and small food businesses while also providing educational and networking opportunities. Learn more at https://wck.org/.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions.® With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:
media@instantbrands.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instant-brands-donates-50-000-to-world-central-kitchen-ukraine-support-301562299.html

SOURCE Instant Brands

