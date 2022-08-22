U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.78
    -69.70 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,252.14
    -454.60 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,437.61
    -267.60 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,926.38
    -30.97 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.70
    -2.07 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.60
    -14.30 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.95
    -0.12 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0104 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0160
    +0.0270 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0067 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5550
    +0.6250 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,296.23
    -112.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.44
    -3.51 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.35
    -19.02 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Instant Noodles Market to Grow USD 43800 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% | Valuates Reports

·9 min read

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Instant Noodles Market is Segmented by Type (Chicken, Beef, Vegetable, Seafood), by Application (Instant Noodles, Restaurants): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Food & Drink Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Instant Noodles market size is estimated to be worth USD 34220 Million in 2022. It is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 43800 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Instant Noodles Market

The rising demand for ready-to-eat foods due to busier work schedules, availability of a wide variety of flavors, customized taste, and easy-to-cook features will increase adoption thereby fueling the market's growth.

The growth of the food retail industry will drive market expansion during the forecast period.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-28O8886/Global_Instant_Noodles

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL INSTANT NOODLES MARKET

A filling meal of noodle soup can be made easily within minutes. This is extremely convenient for people who have busier work schedules. This increases flexibility as several micronutrients can be consumed on the go. This will drive the growth of the instant noodles market in the coming years. The noodles are essentially made up of salt, wheat, and water. They have a lower value of fiber and protein. However many brands are fortifying the noodles with additional micronutrients such as iron, manganese, B vitamins, folate, thiamin, and riboflavin.

The instant noodles industry is booming. They come in a wide variety of flavors such as beef, shrimp, roast chicken, creamy chicken mushroom, chili-lime shrimp, and others. Such variety is attracting a huge number of consumers which in turn will drive the growth of the global instant noodles market. They can be grouped as per their flavor profiles and adjusted easily with seasoning, water, and dressed-up eggs, vegetables, meat, or cheese.

Several industry players are introducing product innovations to cater to the preference of all age groups This will bolster the demand for the instant noodles market. Flavors can be mixed and matched with seasoning packets and customized using homemade broth or crushed noodles as toppings. There is a ramen noodle snack mix, mayonnaise ramen salad, and ramen noodle pizza.

The organized food retail sector is rising rapidly due to the increasing presence of departmental stores, restaurants, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The popularity of ready-to-eat food products that are quick to prepare and eat is high. This will augment the growth of the global instant noodles market in the forthcoming years. Convenient and instant food products have longer shelf-life and are a source of instant appetizers. The availability is high in the global marketplace.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28O8886/global-instant-noodles

INSTANT NOODLES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the beef instant noodles segment will dominate the instant noodles market share with 49%.

Based on application, household applications will be the most lucrative with a market share of 86%.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific will witness considerable growth in the instant noodles market share due to the huge demand for convenient food products by the working population in emerging countries like China, India, etc.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-28O8886/Global_Instant_Noodles

Key Companies:

  • Master Kong

  • Indofood

  • Nissin Foods

  • Uni-President

  • Nong Shim

  • Jinmailang

  • Baixiang

  • Maruchan

  • Acecook Vietnam

  • TF

  • Nestle

  • Masan Consumer

  • Sanyo Foods

  • Monde Nissin

  • Mareven Food Central

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-28O8886/Global_Instant_Noodles

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :  https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-28O8886&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Click here to see related reports on Instant Noodles Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instant-noodles-market-to-grow-usd-43800-million-by-2028-with-a-cagr-of-4-2--valuates-reports-301609799.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Natural-gas prices surge to their highest level since 2008; oil slides

    U.S.-traded crude-oil futures retreat on Monday, while natural-gas prices climb to a fresh 14-year high as fears about shortages in Europe also impact the U.S. market.

  • Europe’s Natural-Gas Crunch Sparks Global Battle for Tankers

    Charter rates and prices for new LNG tankers have surged as Europe looks for alternative natural-gas supplies after Russia squeezed flows.

  • Big Five Airline? How a Combined JetBlue and Spirit Could Compete

    American, United, Delta and Southwest are often called the big four U.S. airlines. JetBlue’s tie-up with Spirit would make it the fifth largest domestic carrier. WSJ’s Alison Sider and a former JetBlue executive explain how the combined airline could compete. Photo Illustration: Adele Morgan

  • Occidental and 3 Other Energy Stocks That Have Kept Rising Since Gasoline Prices Peaked

    Pipeline and energy infrastructure companies have held up relatively well. The charms of Kinder Morgan and three others.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Royal Helium Samples 84.9 Mg/L Lithium in Brine at Climax

    Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) is pleased to report that it has sampled up to 84.9Mg/L lithium in brine underlying the Climax helium project. Accordingly, the Company has provided notice to the Province of Saskatchewan that it intends to acquire the lithium mineral rights, with the intent to advance a lithium brine project alongside the ongoing helium development operations.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • German Power Prices Smash Record as Energy Panic Engulfs Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas and power prices surged as panic over Russian supplies gripped markets and politicians warned citizens to brace for a tough winter ahead.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarTech Gets Crushed With Treasury Yields on the Rise: Markets WrapBench

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeThe number of Alibaba sh

  • Neo agrees to buy Greenland rare earth project from Hudson Resources

    Neo Performance Materials has agreed to buy a rare earth mining project in Greenland owned by Hudson Resources to supply its growing needs for the minerals to produce permanent magnets, the two Canadian-listed firms said on Monday. The European Union wants to develop domestic output of rare earth magnets - key for both electric vehicles and wind turbines - to help meet targets for cutting carbon emissions and to reduce reliance on China. Neo will buy the Sarfartoq project for a total of $3.5 million, contingent on the Greenland government approving the transfer of the licence for the project, the companies said in a statement.

  • 3 Wireless Non-US Industry Stocks to Keep an Eye On

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. KT, PHI and CRNT are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.

  • 10 Construction Stocks Hedge Funds Like as Spending Slumps

    In this article we present the list of 10 Construction Stocks Hedge Funds Like as Spending Slumps. Click to skip ahead to see the 5 Construction Stocks Hedge Funds Like as Spending Slumps. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) are some of the construction stocks that hedge funds have the […]

  • Europe Gas Surges 20% as Latest Russia Move Deepens Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas prices surged 20% after Moscow’s move to shut a major pipeline ramped up fears of a prolonged supply halt.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarTech Gets Crushed With Treasury Yields on the Rise: Markets WrapBenchmark futures rose toward 300 eu

  • French retailer Carrefour to freeze prices on 100 products to tackle inflation

    PARIS (Reuters) -French supermarket retailer Carrefour is freezing prices on 100 everyday products from tinned sardines to rice and washing up liquid, it said on Monday, joining other companies striving to help consumers cope with soaring inflation. The moves follow pressure from President Emmanuel Macron's government for business to do more to curb rising prices. Facing the prospect of a supertax on their record profits, French oil major TotalEnergies and shipping giant CMA CGM took further steps in July to cut prices.

  • Amazon pauses UK grocery shop roll-out following disappointing sales

    Amazon has pressed pause on a major UK roll-out of its till-free grocery stores, as the cost of living crunch forces shoppers to cut back.

  • Amazon Adds Revenue Streams as Holiday Season Approaches

    Moving to counter rising costs, the company is introducing a “holiday peak fulfillment fee” to sellers that use its e-commerce platform. It also plans to hold a second deals event for Prime members.

  • India's newest airline is aiming to operate over 150 weekly flights

    Akasa Air, which launched operations a little over two weeks ago, plans to fly more than 150 weekly flights by the end of September.

  • TowneBank (TOWN) to Acquire Farmers Bankshares for $56 Million

    TowneBank (TOWN) agrees to acquire Farmers Bankshares for $56 million. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bet on oil and gas pays off as profits soar to £474m

    Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos made £474m in profits from its oil and gas business last year after turmoil in the energy markets sent prices soaring.

  • Gas prices are down, but Biden's problem at the pump isn't going away

    As the Biden administration publicly promotes falling gas prices, behind the scenes, White House officials worry prices could rise again.