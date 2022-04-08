U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Instant Payments Market Report 2022-2024 with Focus on India, Brazil, United Kingdom & United States

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Payments Market Analysis, Key Trends, Strategies, and Future Implications, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses the impact of instant payment technology on the payments industry, covering the key countries and companies that are innovating in this sector. It also examines the risks associated with this emerging technology - as well as the solutions that aim to overcome these risks.

Instant payment technology is gradually being adopted by most countries as an innovative payments network that improves payment infrastructure by ensuring transactions happen in seconds and without interruption.

Some countries see instant payments as an opportunity to create more financial inclusion by simplifying access to digital banking for those who cannot access a bank account. Countries leading the race to adopt instant payments are now focusing on developing regional instant payment networks that will enable international funds transfers in different currencies.

Scope

  • In 2020, the number of global instant payment transactions reached 70.4 billion. It is expected to reach just under 200 billion by 2024.

  • Government initiatives are driving the development of instant payment platforms around the world.

  • Asia Pacific is leading in the adoption of instant payments and was the only region with a transaction volume surpassing 56 billion in 2020.

  • India and China are responsible for 73% of all instant payment transactions; the former leads with 25.5 billion transactions.

Reasons to Buy

  • Discover the general trend of the instant payments sector across the world.

  • Identify the market leaders and understand why countries and companies are motivated to adopt instant payments.

  • Understand the different approaches taken towards adopting instant payments.

  • Establish how blockchain challenges instant payments technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
1.2 Key Findings
1.3 Critical Success Factors

2. Industry Analysis

3. Status of Instant Payments in Selected Countries
3.1 India
3.2 Brazil
3.3 UK
3.4 US

4. Strategic Implications
4.1 Value Chains
4.2 Instant Payments Vs. Blockchain
4.3 Case Studies: Key Companies
4.4 Use Cases: Rtp
4.5 Predictions for the Future

5. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Riksbank

  • PayPal

  • Bank for International Settlements

  • Monetary Authority of Singapore

  • European Central Bank

  • PayNow

  • InstaPay

  • Zelle

  • The Clearing House

  • PhonePe

  • Google

  • Paytm

  • Facebook

  • Mastercard

  • ACI Worldwide

  • FedNow

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tg22ss


