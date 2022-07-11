U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.75
    -17.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,204.00
    -106.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,076.00
    -76.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.20
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.55
    -2.24 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.40
    -6.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0108
    -0.0074 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.20
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1962
    -0.0073 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1580
    +1.0780 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,555.67
    -684.79 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.22
    -34.45 (-7.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.56
    -17.68 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Instant Soup Market: North America to Occupy 40% Market Share, Key Drivers, Trends & Segment Landscapes - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The instant soup market size is set to grow by USD 3.45 billion from 2021 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 3.44%. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, segment landscapes the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for instant soup market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The presence of major market vendors, increasing product launches, and rising disposable incomes in the region will facilitate the instant soup market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Instant Soup Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Instant Soup Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know more about the regional opportunities for creating efficient business plans - Request a sample!

Instant Soup Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the instant soup market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • Revenue Generating Segment: The instant soup market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the world is driving the growth of the segment. Increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization are shifting consumers' buying preferences from neighborhood convenience stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, new product launches and a rise in marketing and promotional spending by vendors have resulted in innovative and attractive displays in offline points of sales. These activities increase awareness about brands and product offerings and make such products more preferable among consumers. Therefore, these factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments  - Grab a sample!

Instant Soup Market: Major Driver

  • The new product launches will be a major factor driving the global instant soup market share growth.

  • Owing to the rising adoption of instant food products among consumers, vendors are focusing on developing new varieties of instant soup to increase the number of options available to their consumers. Product launches help vendors increase their sales and market shares. Vendors are trying to attract several customers by introducing new instant soup variants.

  • For instance, in April 2020, Baxters Food Group Ltd. launched a plant-based line of tinned vegan soups. The soup is available in three flavors, namely Butternut Squash & Lentil Dhansak; Jackfruit, Three Bean & Chipotle; and Sri Lankan Sweet Potato. The company launched the range to cater to vegan and flexitarian consumers. With the rising number of product launches, consumers will have a wide range of options to select from. Moreover, vendors are increasing their healthy food offerings. Therefore, new product launches will drive the growth of the global instant soup market during the forecast period.

Instant Soup Market: Major Trend

  • The rising number of promotional and marketing activities is a major trend supporting the global instant soup market share growth.

  • Vendors have increased their marketing activities with novel strategies and innovative advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. There has been a corresponding rise in marketing and advertising budgets as well as promotional and marketing activities by companies to increase the visibility of their products.

  • For instance, in 2019, Nestle's consumer-facing marketing expenses increased by 3.4% over the same in 2018. The company has been actively involved in promoting its products, such as MAGGI Soup, globally. Such promotional and marketing activities are expected to drive the growth of the global instant soup market during the forecast period.

 Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on drivers & trends - Click Now!

Related Reports:

  • The instant coffee market share is expected to increase by USD 8.88 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%.

  • The predicted growth for the dairy desserts market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 977.41 million at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Instant Soup Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.54

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

B&G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by distribution channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by distribution channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 B&G Foods Inc.

  • 10.4 Campbell Soup Co.

  • 10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 10.6 General Mills Inc.

  • 10.7 Nestle SA

  • 10.8 NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • 10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • 10.12 Unilever Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instant-soup-market-north-america-to-occupy-40-market-share-key-drivers-trends--segment-landscapes---technavio-301583087.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Germany's gas crisis in charts: Pipeline repair, and then what?

    The flow of gas from Russia to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped on Monday as a planned 10-day maintenance period began. Germany, Europe's largest economy, is largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm. Already down from last year, Russian gas flows slowed even further through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month, and Berlin moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan.

  • Coal Is on Its Way Out, Despite Supreme Court EPA Ruling. Utilities Look Like a Buy.

    The utilities sector isn't cheap, but its outlook is the best in decades. Investments in renewable power, transmission lines, and grid improvements should drive mid- to high single-digit annual profit growth industrywide.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Texans Asked to Conserve Electricity as Grid Nears the Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas residents and businesses, including the biggest names in oil, autos and technology, are being asked to conserve electricity Monday afternoon during a heat wave that’s expected to push the state’s grid near its breaking point.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capaci

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • Amazon Prime Day Gets Lots of Fanfare. What It Means for the Stock.

    The company's annual promotional event is popular for its deals on electronics and other items. But the stock hasn't reaped immediate rewards.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Oil slides on China COVID worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trade, reversing most of the previous session's gains as markets braced for a demand expected from mass testing for COVID-19 in China, which outweighed ongoing concern over tight supply. Brent crude futures fell $1.63, or 1.5%, to $105.39 by 1100 GMT after climbing 2.3% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by $2.17, or 2.1%, to $102.62, paring a 2% gain from Friday.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • Tencent, Alibaba and Didi fined by China antitrust watchdog for unreported merger deals as early as 2011

    China's antitrust watchdog on Sunday announced it had punished Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Didi Global, among others, for failing to report past merger deals for anti-monopoly reviews. The list of 28 offending cases included 12 involving social media and video gaming giant Tencent, five involving e-commerce giant Alibaba, and four involving ride-hailing platform operator Didi and its subsidiaries. Each case led to a fine of 500,000 yuan (US$74,600) - the maximum amount that the S

  • Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityEven if Joe Biden secures a pledge for more oil when he visits Saudi Arabia this week, it may do little to drive down the high fuel prices roiling the global economy.The US president’s visit to a country he once vowed to isolate

  • Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France's industry turns to oil

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) -France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts. "What we've done is we've converted our boilers, so they're capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to," said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre-makers.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • If Enough People Did This, Would Gasoline Prices Come Down?

    Gas prices have been high for much of 2022, making struggling American families struggle more. Last week, President Joe Biden criticized oil companies, saying they had tripled their profits while families are suffering from high gas prices. The price of crude oil is the primary reason for the spike in gas prices but there are other reasons as well, some of them being supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and U.S. sanctions.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Tyson Foods Works to Fix Its Chicken Operations as Orders Pile Up

    The meatpacker’s challenges have played out across its sprawling operations, from problems hatching enough chicks to short-handed processing lines.