Instant Soup Market: North America to Occupy 40% Market Share, Key Drivers, Trends & Segment Landscapes - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The instant soup market size is set to grow by USD 3.45 billion from 2021 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 3.44%. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, segment landscapes the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for instant soup market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The presence of major market vendors, increasing product launches, and rising disposable incomes in the region will facilitate the instant soup market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Instant Soup Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Instant Soup Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the instant soup market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The instant soup market share growth by the offline segmen t will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the world is driving the growth of the segment. Increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization are shifting consumers' buying preferences from neighborhood convenience stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, new product launches and a rise in marketing and promotional spending by vendors have resulted in innovative and attractive displays in offline points of sales. These activities increase awareness about brands and product offerings and make such products more preferable among consumers. Therefore, these factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Instant Soup Market: Major Driver

The new product launches will be a major factor driving the global instant soup market share growth.

Owing to the rising adoption of instant food products among consumers, vendors are focusing on developing new varieties of instant soup to increase the number of options available to their consumers. Product launches help vendors increase their sales and market shares. Vendors are trying to attract several customers by introducing new instant soup variants.

For instance, in April 2020, Baxters Food Group Ltd. launched a plant-based line of tinned vegan soups. The soup is available in three flavors, namely Butternut Squash & Lentil Dhansak; Jackfruit, Three Bean & Chipotle; and Sri Lankan Sweet Potato. The company launched the range to cater to vegan and flexitarian consumers. With the rising number of product launches, consumers will have a wide range of options to select from. Moreover, vendors are increasing their healthy food offerings. Therefore, new product launches will drive the growth of the global instant soup market during the forecast period.

Instant Soup Market: Major Trend

The rising number of promotional and marketing activities is a major trend supporting the global instant soup market share growth.

Vendors have increased their marketing activities with novel strategies and innovative advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. There has been a corresponding rise in marketing and advertising budgets as well as promotional and marketing activities by companies to increase the visibility of their products.

For instance, in 2019, Nestle's consumer-facing marketing expenses increased by 3.4% over the same in 2018. The company has been actively involved in promoting its products, such as MAGGI Soup, globally. Such promotional and marketing activities are expected to drive the growth of the global instant soup market during the forecast period.

Instant Soup Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.54 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B&G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

