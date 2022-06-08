U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Instawork Launches Partnership With Hiring Our Heroes

Instawork
·2 min read

Flexible work platform seeks to support top military talent in America's workforce

Instawork & HOH

Instawork &amp; HOH
Instawork & HOH

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, announced today its partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes (HOH), an organization that connects the military community - transitioning service members, military spouses, and veterans - with American businesses to create economic opportunity and a strong and diversified workforce.

According to Hiring Our Heroes, the support of organizations like Instawork allows them to connect tens of thousands of people each year with employment opportunities. More than 41,000 military community members were served by HOH in 2021.

For over a decade, HOH has used hiring events, digital programs, and internships, to cultivate a rich pipeline of military talent ready for the American business community. Instawork plans to connect HOH's established network with hourly work opportunities on the digital marketplace and salaried positions with Instawork corporate.

HOH reports that 25% of military spouses have taken advantage of self-employment at some point in their career and one-third of military spouses live away from their partner to seize career opportunities. The nation's 980,000 military spouses can now take advantage of the flexible work opportunities offered by Instawork, allowing them to support the needs of their families while achieving personal financial goals.

"Due to the nature of our flexible work platform, Instawork is uniquely positioned to support those who have served our country and their family members," said Kira Cabani, Instawork's Head of Communications. "In particular, military spouses will benefit from the ability to create a work schedule around caregiving responsibilities, choosing when they work, how they work, and where they work. If they frequently relocate to other parts of the country, they can take Instawork with them, eliminating the gap in income that often comes with relocation."

Those interested in learning more about Instawork can visit www.instawork.com or download the app. Individuals looking for Instawork's corporate career opportunities should visit www.instawork.com/careers.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than two million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork was recently named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kira Caban
Head of Strategic Communications
kcaban@instawork.com

Related Images






Image 1: Instawork & HOH


Instawork Partners with Hiring Our Heroes



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


