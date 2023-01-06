U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

INSTEP HEALTH EXPANDS EFFORTS TO REVOLUTIONIZE HEALTHCARE CONNECTIONS AND COMMUNICATIONS

·2 min read

Louise Perkowski Joins InStep Health as Vice President of Client Solutions and Sales

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InStep Health, a leader in healthcare communications, welcomes Louise Perkowski as its new vice president of client solutions and sales. This strategic hire will accelerate InStep Health's omnichannel point-of-care marketing efforts and enable the company to help clients better navigate the increasingly complex healthcare marketing landscape.

(PRNewsfoto/InStep Health)
(PRNewsfoto/InStep Health)

InStep Health assists pharmaceutical, OTC, and consumer-packaged brands leverage a continuum of connections to reach consumers at the center of care, whether in the doctor's office, pharmacy, or in the aisles. Perkowski's focus will be working to empower consumers with essential information at critical points of care as she leads the client solutions and sales team for InStep Health.

"As we continue to invest in our expansion and growth in omnichannel marketing for life science and pharmacy brands, Louise is the perfect person to strategically inform these opportunities," says Mike Byrnes, InStep Health's chief client officer. "Louise's hands-on experience and proven track history will be transformational in the next chapter of InStep Health's growth."

Perkowski joins InStep Health with a multifaceted background in driving customer-centered marketing innovations for healthcare brands. Her experience includes extensive work with pharma manufacturers to employ solutions to adherence issues, promote adjunctive therapies, and support new product launches. Her record of success managing various multimillion-dollar accounts over the past decade gives her unique insight into the needs and challenges of today's healthcare marketers' needs and challenges. Perkowski's expertise reinforces her ability to deliver appropriate and effective solutions for patients and providers.

"I'm thrilled to join InStep Health and help catalyze the next stage of growth for the industry," says Perkowski. "The InStep Health leadership team has built a robust foundation, and I look forward to helping the company continue to innovate and evolve."

To learn more about InStep Health, visit www.instephealth.com.

About InStep Health

InStep Health is the most advanced healthcare communications network, delivering vital information at key moments of the healthcare journey to patients and providers everywhere. We offer pharmaceutical, OTC, and other healthcare marketers a fully integrated messaging platform that combines the power of tactile and digital media activation with access to over 250k HCPs, working in over 177k offices, and exclusive programs in 35k+ pharmacy locations nationwide.

Contact:
InStep Health
Mark Goethals
mark.goethals@instephealth.com
www.instephealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instep-health-expands-efforts-to-revolutionize-healthcare-connections-and-communications-301715643.html

SOURCE InStep Health

