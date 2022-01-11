U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.10
    +42.81 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,251.76
    +182.89 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.48
    +21.33 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +3.14 (+4.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    +23.10 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.34 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2990
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,754.77
    +1,170.71 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.71
    +20.29 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

InStep Health has Promoted Cate Carley to Vice President of its Agency Group

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InStep Health announced that Cate Carley has taken on a lead role within the Sales team as Vice President (VP) of Agency Group. Carley will work with Michael Byrnes, who was appointed Chief Sales Officer (CSO) in October, on all operations related to InStep Health agency lead business.

InStep Health logo
InStep Health logo

"Here at InStep Health, we appreciate our agency partnerships. We continually are working to provide value and strategic thinking on how to best serve our collective clients. I am extremely excited to continue to lead this initiative with the Agency Group," stated Carley.

With the promotion, the InStep Health leadership team is recognizing Cate's contribution to the significant growth of agency-driven revenue since she joined in early 2019.

"Our agency clients appreciate partnerships that not only provide value but bring industry insights and experience to the relationship. Cate's extensive background working in both vendor and agency leadership roles provides our agency clients with a significant resource in Cate," said Michael Byrnes, CSO.

Carley joined InStep Health after nearly 20 years in media leadership roles, including serving as VP Group Account Director at Meredith Corp., VP of sales at both Viant and Maxpoint Interactive, and iVillage/NBCU.

About InStep Health
InStep Health delivers a wholly connected platform reaching pharmaceutical, OTC, and CPG brands with patients, consumers, and providers in meaningful ways at every point in the health continuum. We offer the only industry-leading, fully integrated healthcare marketing platform that combines the power of tactile and digital activation programs with a proprietary network of over 250k HCPs, working in over 177k offices and over 26k retail and pharmacy locations nationwide.

Contact
InStep Health
Sarah Chidalek
Sarah.Chidalek@InStephealth.com
847.879.6057­

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instep-health-has-promoted-cate-carley-to-vice-president-of-its-agency-group-301458804.html

SOURCE InStep Health

Recommended Stories

  • Intel names new CFO and top client computing executive

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Bark co-founder returns as CEO, Petal raises $140M and other NYC tech news

    Manish Joneja resigned as Bark CEO, credit card company Petal raised $140 million in a Series D round, plus other news.

  • Broistas Go Public: Hear From CEO of Dutch Bros in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the CEO of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) to discuss […]

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Endo Appoints Dr. James P. Tursi as Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced the appointment of Dr. James P. Tursi as Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development effective January 18, 2022. He will join the Company's Senior Executive Team and report directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Endo, Dr. Tursi held the role of Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of Development at Ferring Pharmaceuticals U.S.

  • The North Face Appoints 16-Year Nike Veteran Nicole Otto as Next Global Brand President

    VF Corp. confirmed Otto will succeed Steve Murray, who is set to retire this year.

  • Clarivate Announces Change in Leadership Structure

    Clarivate plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that as part of its One Clarivate Vision to put even greater focus on its customers and solutions, effective February 1, Gordon Samson will become Chief Product Officer. Samson, who is currently President of the IP Segment, will support the four Clarivate customer verticals in this newly created and focused role. With this change, Mukhtar Ahmed, Presiden

  • Constellation reveals its board of directors

    Brown will join the board of directors for Constellation when it becomes Baltimore's newest and largest publicly traded company in the coming weeks. Constellation unveiled the 10 members of its board ahead of a planned split from Chicago-based Exelon Corp. (NYSE: EXC) expected to occur by the end of the first quarter. Members of Constellation's board will play a vital role in shaping the vision for what will once again be the biggest Baltimore-based company.

  • Papa John’s appoints new chief marketing and digital officer

    The company promoted from within for this role, adding someone to the C-suite who joined the company in 2015 and played a critical role in growing its loyalty program, Papa Rewards.

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • Hedge Fund Verition Hires Nomura’s U.S. Trading Boss Who Left After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s top trading executive in the U.S., who stood down from his role in the aftermath of losses linked to Archegos Capital Management, has taken up a senior position at hedge fund Verition Fund Management. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers Fro

  • Truist names two new executives to leadership team

    Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) is adding two new executives to its leadership team. Denise DeMaio will take over as chief audit officer on Feb. 28. DeMaio will report to CEO Bill Rogers and the board of directors' audit committee.

  • Re/Max shakes up leadership team with new CEO roles

    The CEO of Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is stepping down, effective March 31. Re/Max Holdings Inc. is the Denver-based parent company of Re/Max LLC, one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and of Motto Mortgage, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S. Adam Contos, who has served as CEO since 2018, will leave the company at the end of the quarter to pursue new entrepreneurial endeavors and spend more time with his family. Stephen Joyce, a board member, will serve as interim CEO upon Contos’ departure.

  • Intel Gains After Recruiting Micron’s David Zinsner as Its Next CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. rallied Monday after tapping Micron Technology Inc. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner to fill the CFO role vacated by the retirement of George Davis. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout A

  • Enghouse Announces Retirement of Doug Bryson, Vice President Finance and Promotion of Rob Medved

    Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today that Doug Bryson has informed the Company that he will be retiring from his position as Vice President Finance and Corporate Secretary, effective March 31, 2022. Mr. Bryson will remain with the Company in an executive advisory capacity to provide continuity and ensure a smooth transition.

  • Rogers Communications appoints Staffieri as president and CEO

    The dispute began after company Chairman Edward Rogers, the only son of the company's late founder Ted Rogers, attempted to drop Joe Natale as CEO in September last year, saying he had lost confidence in Natale's ability to lead the company through the C$20 billion ($15.81 billion) acquisition deal of smaller rival Shaw Communications Inc and replace him with Staffieri. However, Rogers failed to win the board's support, leading to Staffieri, the then chief financial officer, leaving the company.

  • Harrison Frist named CEO of NaviHealth

    Frist replaces NaviHealth’s founding CEO Clay Richards, who stepped down at the end of 2021 to take a senior advisory role at OptumHealth Inc.

  • Key events leading up to Rogers Communications' court hearing, CEO appointment

    Here is a timeline of the key events leading up to the Canadian telecom and media company's court battle based on various affidavits submitted in the Supreme Court of British Columbia and public statements. Sept. 15 - Former Rogers Chairman Edward Rogers and lead independent director John MacDonald speak on phone, where Edward says he has lost confidence in CEO Joe Natale and sees former CFO Tony Staffieri as his replacement. Sept. 18 - Natale tells MacDonald he (the CEO) inadvertently overhears a conversation in which Staffieri is discussing a secret plan plotted by Edward to shake up the company board and senior leadership.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AerSale Corporation's (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AerSale Corporation ( NASDAQ:ASLE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • JetBlue promotes Lisa Reifer to head of finance and treasury

    JetBlue Airways Corp. has promoted longtime executive Lisa Studness Reifer to treasurer and head of finance. Reifer, who has worked at JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) for nearly 18 years, has been vice president, infrastructure, properties and development since 2017. In her new role, Reifer will be responsible for investor relations, treasury and risk management, including fuel hedging and insurance, in addition to infrastructure.