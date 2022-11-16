MSC Certified & Crafted to Support Longevity for our Pets, People, and Planet

Instinct Pet Food Introduces Sustainable Raw Fish Recipes

MSC certified & crafted to support longevity for our pets, people, and planet.

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Did you know that meat centric pet diets are creating a whopping 64 million tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to driving 13.6 million cars a year?*

The food your pets eat has a clear impact on the health of our planet. That’s why Instinct Pet Food is adding frozen and freeze-dried raw meals for adult dogs made with sustainable Wild-Caught Alaskan Pollock to the Instinct® Raw Longevity™ portfolio, available exclusively at neighborhood pet stores.

Wild-Caught Alaskan Pollock has a lower carbon footprint than many other animal proteins – and even plant-based meat.

Longevity for Planet

Besides having one of the lowest carbon footprints of all proteins, Wild-Caught Alaskan Pollock is also sustainably sourced. Instinct Raw Pet Food is the first raw pet food brand to have raw fish recipes for pets using fish that is certified against the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) fisheries standard, the highest sustainability standard for fish (Chain of Custody #: MSC-C-59518). MSC’s sustainable fisheries standard assesses:

Sustainability of fish stocks: Fish populations must be healthy and fishing practices prevent overexploitation and overfishing.

Ecosystem impacts: Fishing operations maintain the structure, productivity, function, and diversity of the ecosystem

Effective Management: The fishery meets all local, national, and international requirements and regulations.

The catch methods for our Wild-Caught Alaskan Pollock help ensure a sustainable, healthy, and resilient ecosystem.

Longevity for Pets

Instinct is the first national brand to launch a complete and balanced 100% raw fish formula made with MSC certified fish that meets Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) guidelines to support optimal health and nutrition for your pet.

Wild-Caught Alaskan Pollock is high in protein and lower in fat than any other protein within the Raw Longevity assortment. Additionally, it contains high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, providing benefits to skin & coat health, cognitive health, heart & kidney health, immune health, and helps to reduce inflammation.

Fish is the only animal protein in this formula, a great alternative for dogs with food allergies to more common ingredients.

Longevity for People

By shopping Instinct® Raw Longevity™ Wild-Caught Alaskan Pollock frozen and freeze-dried raw meals for adult dogs, you are supporting communities across the world. The Wild Alaska Pollock fishery is managed to support the livelihood and future of Alaskan villages by investing in scholarships, career training programs, critical infrastructures, and more

You can also support your local community by purchasing Instinct® Raw Longevity™ Wild-Caught Alaskan Pollock. These recipes are available exclusively at neighborhood pet stores. By shopping Instinct, you are supporting local community members and their small businesses.

Impact on pets, people, and planet

Your pet’s food leaves a lasting impact on the planet. Instinct® Raw Longevity™ Wild-Caught Alaskan Pollock isn’t just a sustainable choice for the planet; its complete and balanced raw fish formula also supports optimal health and nutrition for your pet. Because your pet, and the planet’s, health matters.

For more information on this product launch: https://instinctpetfood.com/raw-fish/

About Instinct

Instinct® Pet Food is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with raw pet food manufacturing facilities in Lincoln, Nebraska. Since it was founded in 2002, their mission has been to transform the lives of pets with raw nutrition. Food is one of the most important choices pet parents can make for their pets. Unlike other pet foods that use processed, complicated ingredients, Instinct’s raw diets are made with real meat, fruit, and vegetables. Their frozen and freeze-dried raw recipes use High Pressure Processing (HPP) to ensure they are free from pathogens, meeting the highest food quality and safety standards. Instinct is the only raw pet food company in North America to achieve an “Excellent” Safe Quality Food (SQF) Food Safety rating and an SQF Quality certification, instilling a high degree of trust in their raw recipes and procedures.

Feeding raw food can have a noticeable change in a pet’s digestion, overall energy level, skin and coat health. It can also help pets with food sensitivities and increase mealtime excitement – even from the pickiest of eaters. A healthier and happier life can start with simple changes to your pet’s diet – and The Choice is Raw™.

To learn more about Instinct, visit instinctpetfood.com.

