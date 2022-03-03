U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

The Institute of Brewing & Distilling launches Essentials in Brewing Course

·2 min read

The first on-demand course designed by the IBD for professionals working in supporting areas of a brewery, hospitality or beer lovers

LONDON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Brewing & Distilling (IBD) has launched Essentials in Brewing. This is the first self-assessed online IBD course featuring interactive multimedia learning tools.

Essentials in Brewing is a dynamic and flexible way for professionals in the brewing industry in supporting roles like sales or marketing, to learn about the basics of beer and the brewing process. It is also perfect for hospitality professionals and uninitiated beer lovers to learn how beer is made to share with customers or for their own interest.

The course provides an enlightening overview of the brewing process from the history of brewing and raw materials through fermentation and maturation to the basics of packaging. Its interactive and engaging features include videos and animations of the process and interviews with brewers and industry professionals.

The understanding of the learning material is self-assessed in each unit. At the end of the course, learners will receive a Certificate of Completion from the IBD, the most recognised industry learning provider in the world.

Essentials in Brewing costs only £99.

"This course explains the brewing process and uses exciting new features to create an enjoyable learning experience. Our goal is to offer high-quality education to anyone who wants to know more about the basics of brewing", said Tracy Adie, IBD Head of Education and Professional Development

"Essentials in Brewing is one of the great milestones that the IBD has achieved. For the first time, we are offering an on-demand self-assessed course with interactive content to respond to the way new generations are learning ensuring at an affordable price to meet our non-profit mission", said Jerry Avis, IBD Chief Executive Officer.

About the IBD

The Institute of Brewing & Distilling was established in 1886. From inception, its mission has been to provide excellence in technical education for professional brewers and distillers and associated suppliers in their pursuit of perfection.

With Qualifications globally recognised at 4 levels of expertise, the IBD caters for all types of professionals with a passion for brewing and distilling.

Over 100,000 industry professionals have received their technical education with us. The IBD is a global institution with more than 3,000 members across 90 countries. Every year, around 4,000 professionals take our qualifications.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758436/Essentials_in_Brewing_Course.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758404/IBD_Logo.jpg

IBD Logo
IBD Logo

