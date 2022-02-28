U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.89
    -10.76 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.85
    +1.92 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.92
    +4.33 (+4.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.70
    +24.10 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.51 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1215
    -0.0057 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9550
    -0.6050 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,800.27
    +3,805.79 (+10.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.66
    +80.92 (+9.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Institute for Supply Management Launches Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards to Celebrate Organizational Programs

·3 min read

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®), the first and largest not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide, has launched the ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards to celebrate the organizations that set new standards, drive innovative possibilities and exceed expectations within the supply management field.

Institute for Supply Management logo. (PRNewsFoto/Institute for Supply Management)
Institute for Supply Management logo. (PRNewsFoto/Institute for Supply Management)

"It's been a time of unprecedented turmoil in the supply management profession," said Thomas W. Derry, CEO of ISM. "We hope these awards will help shine a light on the amazing accomplishments organizations are taking on within their supply management teams."

The awards focus on six key areas in which organizations add value and make a difference to their companies:

Transformation — How an organization has transformed its supply management/procurement function and the impact this has created.

Innovation — How an organization has used innovative practices to create opportunities, accelerate revenue, reduce costs, add value, create a competitive advantage or solve a pervasive issue.

Risk and crisis management — How an organization has managed, mitigated and/or resolved risk issues, disruption or crises.

Thought leadership — How a company has advanced the supply management profession through thought leadership and the impact that has resulted.

Sustainability — How an organization has demonstrated its commitment to some or all of ISM's 11 Principles of Sustainability and Social Responsibility, the process for doing so and the results that were achieved.

Diversity — How an organization has advanced diversity within its company and the profession, and the impact this has made on its talent base and/or supply base/partners.

"ISM has a long history of advancing the practice of supply management and serving as a resource for many organizations around the world," Derry said. "With the ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards, we can highlight those organizations that are making a difference — making a real impact — in the profession and within communities."

The 2022 ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards are open to organizations of any size. Organizations can submit to one or more categories; entries must explain initiatives, strategies and accomplishments that were implemented and/or begun in the last 12 months.

The submission deadline is Sunday, May 15, 2022. Awards will be granted for a select number of companies in each category.

For more information and to apply for the ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards, visit ismworld.org/trailblazer-awards.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model™. The ISM Report On Business®, Manufacturing and Services, are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

Contact: Jennifer Stevens, 480.752.6276, ext. 3009
jstevens@ismworld.org

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/institute-for-supply-management-launches-supply-chain-trailblazer-awards-to-celebrate-organizational-programs-301491976.html

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management

