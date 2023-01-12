Institutional Furniture Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Fleetwood Group, Herman Miller, Knoll, Smith System & More

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Institutional Furniture Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Seating, Storage, Desks & Tables, Others), By End Use (Schools, Universities, Health, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global institutional furniture market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The booming market of emerging economies and the rise in the expenditure capacity of consumers, along with the ongoing infrastructural development activities, are the key factors driving the growth of the global institutional furniture market.



Rapid Infrastructure Development in Developing Economies Fuels Market Growth



Leading authorities are making efforts and allocating substantial funds for the development of infrastructure to improve the country's economic conditions and provide quality to its citizens. There are close to 85000 hotels in United States as of 2021 and the developing hospitality sector of United States promises lucrative opportunities for the market growth. Rapid urbanization in boosting the construction of necessary facilities like schools, offices, and hospitals is expected to create vast growth potential for the global institutional furniture market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 accelerated the demand for the construction of quality healthcare facilities to provide treatment services to ailing patients. Schemes and policies offer financial assistance to patients to avail quality healthcare services in the form of income tax rebates, and reimbursement policies fuel the construction of healthcare facilities equipped with the latest technologies and quality infrastructure.

The use of beds, waiting area furniture, diagnostic room furniture, and other furniture necessities to provide enhanced comfort and convenience to patients during their visit to healthcare facilities is expected to propel the global institutional furniture market demand. Continuous rise in the population and the growing affordability of consumers to send their children to private and world-class schools is bolstering the need for comfortable, aesthetically superior, and colorful institutional furniture to provide a better learning experience to their students. Total number of schools in United States were around 130,000 in 2018. The rise in the number of public and private facilities is expected to foster the demand for institutional furniture. The growing construction of quality facilities and the rise in the number of market players offering premium furniture products are expected to influence the demand in the predicted period.



Thriving E-Commerce Sector Supports the Market Growth



Market players are adopting alternate sales channels to boost their sales and stay ahead. An E-commerce platform expands the consumer base and accelerates the brand's reach to international and domestic customers. Market players are either developing their website and mobile applications or selling their products on big e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart which is significantly influencing the market demand.

Availability of institutional furniture at relatively lower rates due to discounts offered by the market players and the facilities like doorstep delivery is attracting customers on a large scale. These online sales channels enlist all the products at the same place, making it easier to quickly compare the product specifications, space, and size and make the purchasing decisions based on the requirement of customers. The proliferation of online sales channels and offline stores' presence is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the global institutional furniture market in the next five years.



Report Scope:



In this report, global institutional furniture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Institutional Furniture Market, By Type:

Seating

Storage

Desks & Tables

Others

Institutional Furniture Market, By End Use:

Schools

Universities

Health

Others

Institutional Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Institutional Furniture Market Outlook

6. North America Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



7. Europe Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



10. South America Institutional Furniture Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Fleetwood Group

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Scholar Craft Products, Inc.

Knoll Inc.

Smith System Mfg. Co

VS America, Inc.

Agati Furniture

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0up9f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



