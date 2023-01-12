U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.75
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,091.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,461.75
    -14.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.20
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.16
    +0.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.20
    +8.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.36 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.69
    +1.11 (+5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0200
    -1.4050 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,160.23
    +701.05 (+4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.04
    +17.32 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,768.74
    +43.76 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Institutional Furniture Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Fleetwood Group, Herman Miller, Knoll, Smith System & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Institutional Furniture Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Seating, Storage, Desks & Tables, Others), By End Use (Schools, Universities, Health, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global institutional furniture market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The booming market of emerging economies and the rise in the expenditure capacity of consumers, along with the ongoing infrastructural development activities, are the key factors driving the growth of the global institutional furniture market.

Rapid Infrastructure Development in Developing Economies Fuels Market Growth

Leading authorities are making efforts and allocating substantial funds for the development of infrastructure to improve the country's economic conditions and provide quality to its citizens. There are close to 85000 hotels in United States as of 2021 and the developing hospitality sector of United States promises lucrative opportunities for the market growth. Rapid urbanization in boosting the construction of necessary facilities like schools, offices, and hospitals is expected to create vast growth potential for the global institutional furniture market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 accelerated the demand for the construction of quality healthcare facilities to provide treatment services to ailing patients. Schemes and policies offer financial assistance to patients to avail quality healthcare services in the form of income tax rebates, and reimbursement policies fuel the construction of healthcare facilities equipped with the latest technologies and quality infrastructure.

The use of beds, waiting area furniture, diagnostic room furniture, and other furniture necessities to provide enhanced comfort and convenience to patients during their visit to healthcare facilities is expected to propel the global institutional furniture market demand. Continuous rise in the population and the growing affordability of consumers to send their children to private and world-class schools is bolstering the need for comfortable, aesthetically superior, and colorful institutional furniture to provide a better learning experience to their students. Total number of schools in United States were around 130,000 in 2018. The rise in the number of public and private facilities is expected to foster the demand for institutional furniture. The growing construction of quality facilities and the rise in the number of market players offering premium furniture products are expected to influence the demand in the predicted period.

Thriving E-Commerce Sector Supports the Market Growth

Market players are adopting alternate sales channels to boost their sales and stay ahead. An E-commerce platform expands the consumer base and accelerates the brand's reach to international and domestic customers. Market players are either developing their website and mobile applications or selling their products on big e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart which is significantly influencing the market demand.

Availability of institutional furniture at relatively lower rates due to discounts offered by the market players and the facilities like doorstep delivery is attracting customers on a large scale. These online sales channels enlist all the products at the same place, making it easier to quickly compare the product specifications, space, and size and make the purchasing decisions based on the requirement of customers. The proliferation of online sales channels and offline stores' presence is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the global institutional furniture market in the next five years.

Report Scope:

In this report, global institutional furniture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Institutional Furniture Market, By Type:

  • Seating

  • Storage

  • Desks & Tables

  • Others

Institutional Furniture Market, By End Use:

  • Schools

  • Universities

  • Health

  • Others

Institutional Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Offline

  • Online

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Institutional Furniture Market Outlook

6. North America Institutional Furniture Market Outlook

7. Europe Institutional Furniture Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Institutional Furniture Market Outlook

9. Middle East and Africa Institutional Furniture Market Outlook

10. South America Institutional Furniture Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

15. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Fleetwood Group

  • HNI Corporation

  • Herman Miller Inc.

  • Steelcase Inc.

  • Scholar Craft Products, Inc.

  • Knoll Inc.

  • Smith System Mfg. Co

  • VS America, Inc.

  • Agati Furniture

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0up9f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Are the Boston Celtics playing better than we are giving them crediting for?

    The nature of the losses against focused ball clubs who see the Celtics as a target is more than just mildly concerning.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Inflation will surprise investors again in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

  • The inflation report is coming: Here are 2 blue-chip stocks to shockproof your portfolio

    Inflation chat is once again this week’s hot topic. December’s consumer price index (CPI) will be released on Thursday with analysts hoping a repeat of last month’s positive declaration in inflation levels. The forecast is for core CPI to have climbed 0.3% in December. While this is a touch higher than November, it would still be in line with the quarter’s average, and less than the 0.5% average exhibited between January and September against a backdrop of the highest inflation in decades. The r

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 18 Months

    These innovative growth stocks have the tailwinds necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for their shareholders by mid-2024.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Warned of Bankruptcy. Then Its Stock Soared 166%.

    Bed Bath stock rose 69% on Wednesday, in another wild day of trading for the stock. Here's how to make sense of the move.

  • Stocks Climb With All Eyes on US Inflation Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and Asia gained as traders wagered that US inflation is cooling, reducing pressure for aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring

  • Ubisoft shares slump 20% after French video game maker warns on revenue

    PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in Ubisoft fell 20% on Thursday after the French video game maker warned on revenue and postponed the release of its game "Skull and Bones", prompting analysts to cut their estimates and price targets. Late on Wednesday, Ubisoft said that it was increasing its writedown estimate to 500 million euros ($538 million) from 400 million and cutting its full-year revenue target after ending 2022 with weaker-than-expected sales. Ubisoft cited the deteriorating economy, marked by lower spending on non-essential goods.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch on Impressive Industry Trends

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are benefiting from solid pricing power as well as focus on innovation and expansion of low-risk products. These upsides bode well for Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Supersized Bet: $1 Billion for a Bitcoin Miner on the Kazakh Steppe

    Genesis Digital, rigged to consume a small city’s worth of electricity in Kazhakstan, is one of the largest assets in the FTX-Alameda wreckage. Extracting value from it could prove difficult.