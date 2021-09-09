U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,932.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,589.75
    -30.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.70
    -9.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1836
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.96
    +0.82 (+4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9140
    -0.3460 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,134.38
    -22.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.54
    -4.94 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.32
    -86.21 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Institutional Investor Launches 2021 Developed Europe, 2021 Developed Europe Small & Midcap and 2021 Emerging EMEA Executive Team Rankings

Institutional Investor News
·5 min read

11 listed companies across Developed Europe, four in SMID and six in Emerging EMEA, came first in at least four categories in their sectors

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Investor Research (II Research) surveys are the leading provider of independent performance validation and market sentiment across 8 global capital markets. Executive Team surveys are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate credibility, communication, financial stewardship and capital allocation of corporate leadership, as well as IR effectiveness across multiple activities. The results from the survey, an in-depth capability and benchmark analysis, capture the sentiment and trust level of stakeholders in their equity assets.

With nearly 2,000 Investment professionals contributing to the surveys, participation from the buy and sell-side increased by 30% and 13% for the Developed Europe survey and the Emerging EMEA survey respectively.

Survey participation and market feedback increased as Corporates ramp up investor engagement to nurture stakeholder relationships in response to market uncertainty, where access to the IR and Executive teams was critical.

2021 Developed Europe Executive Team results

1,031 companies and 2,259 individuals were nominated across 31 sectors across Europe.

11 companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in four of the six categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Company, Best Analyst/Investor Event and Best ESG Metrics in their respective sectors:

Airbus (France, Aerospace & Defense); Amplifon (Italy, Medical Technologies & Services); Anglo American (United Kingdom, Metals & Mining); ASML Holding (Netherlands, Technology/Hardware); AstraZeneca (United Kingdom, Pharmaceuticals); Cellnex Telecom (Spain, Telecommunications Services); Intesa Sanpaolo (Italy, Banks); L’Oreal (France, Household & Personal Care Products); Nestlé (Switzerland, Food Producers); Poste Italiane (Italy, Specialty & Other Finance) and Vonovia (Germany, Property).

2021 Developed Europe Small & Midcap Executive Team results

Nearly 700 companies and over 1,100 individuals were nominated across 29 sectors.

Four companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in four of the six aforementioned categories:

Amplifon (Italy, Medical Technologies & Services); Bankinter (Spain, Banks); CIE Automotive (Spain, Autos & Auto Parts) and Nexans (France, Capital Goods).

2021 Emerging EMEA Executive Team results

351 companies and 552 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.

Six companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in four categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Company, Best Analyst/Investor Event and Best ESG Metrics in their respective sectors:

MLP Saglik Hizmetleri (Turkey, Health Care & Pharmaceuticals); NLMK (Russia, Metals & Mining); Rosneft (Russia, Oil & Gas); TCS Group Holding (Russia, Financials); X5 Retail Group (Russia, Consumer) and Yandex (Russia, Technology, Media & Telecommunications).

Emerging trends identified

German, Russian and Turkish companies continue to lead in IR practices achieving the highest number of Honoured and Most Honoured Companies in their respective survey.

ESG evaluation: As greater efforts are being made to provide transparency on the path to sustainable growth, this year, Investment professionals evaluated Corporates on their ESG corporate strategy, their ESG engagement and ESG metrics. Investment professionals are keen for companies to take an inside- out approach to ESG, not consider it an add-on, but as an integral part of their corporate strategy.

Movers and shakers

Newcomers to the Developed Europe Survey include HelloFresh, a German meal-kit company, which has only been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in November 2017 and will shortly join the DAX. In February 2020, the Dutch company Takeaway.com merged with British food delivery service Just Eat to create Just Eat Takeaway.com, joining the FTSE 100 and new to the survey also. French company AccorHotels have achieved a high number of published positions in the survey, despite the pressures on the sector in the pandemic.

Several companies moved up the leader’s board in the Emerging EMEA survey with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (Poland), NLMK (Russia) and Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi (Turkey) all increasing on their 2020 positions.

Amani Korayeim, Director for Europe and Emerging EMEA, says “As markets are increasingly globalised and information is spreading quicker, the pressures on companies to communicate more effectively, engage more frequently, increase management access and improve disclosure to an ever- broadening set of investors and intermediaries, are culminating. The results of the Developed Europe and Emerging EMEA Executive Team surveys indicate, by and large, consensus amongst investment professionals on what they perceive to be excellent IR. Over the last 18 months companies have worked tirelessly demonstrate resilience and a robust response strategy to the pandemic which pushed many to re-imagine their business models and reposition themselves. I am delighted to see that quite a few companies in sectors which have been hit very hard and continue to suffer from great uncertainty, have delivered great IR and are amongst the Honoured and Most Honoured companies in the 2021 survey. Hence, IR work and communication cannot be measured by financials and as Milton Erickson said ‘the effectiveness of communication is defined… by the response’. Thank you to nearly 2,000 investment professionals who ‘responded’ in the survey and provided invaluable independent feedback to both validate the good IR work and help identify opportunities for improvement.”

For the full list of published winners, please visit www.institutionalinvestor.com/research.

To share your position on your website content, advertisements, communications and marketing collateral, please contact marketing@iiresearch.com.

Benchmark Data and IR Capability Analysis

To request further information on how you can use survey data to market your firm internally or externally, or deeper analysis of survey data, please contact amani.korayeim@iiresearch.com.

Media contact

Sally Savery, Director of Marketing, Institutional Investor Research. Sally.savery@iiresearch.com.

About Institutional Investor Research

For 53 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost media companies with ground-breaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, since 1972, Institutional Investor Research (II Research) has offered highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings, providing independent feedback on the sell-side and corporate performance; II Research aims to be the first-choice as well as independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community and has a global presence spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, the US and Latin America.

Follow Institutional Investor Research here https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/11222447


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • China Evergrande shares, bonds dive further on default worries

    HONGKONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group's shares and bonds came under fresh pressure on Thursday after the indebted developer failed to repay interest for some of its trust loans on time. Adding to the growing signs of distress, a report said Evergrande would suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks later this month, as well as payments to its wealth management products. Evergrande declined to comment.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • RBC Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    After an extended rally which has sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes to fresh new highs on a regular basis, the markets appear to be cooling down somewhat. Wednesday was a down day for some of the mega caps which resulted in the Nasdaq 100’s worst performance in 2 weeks, while the S&P suffered its third consecutive day of losses. The Dow also pulled back further from last month’s peaks. Fears a slowdown in the economic recovery will sour the mood amidst some lofty valuations are playing their p

  • President Of Moderna Trades $3.93 Million In Company Stock

    Stephen Hoge, President at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 3, Stephen Hoge bought 10,000 Moderna shares at a price of $0.99 per share, for a total of $9,900. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $392.35 to raise a total of $3,923,500 from the sale. Following the transacti

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded