Institutional investors in Adecco Group AG (VTX:ADEN) lost 3.3% last week but have reaped the benefits of longer-term growth

Institutions' substantial holdings in Adecco Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 22 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Adecco Group AG (VTX:ADEN) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 53% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Losing money on investments is something no shareholder enjoys, least of all institutional investors who saw their holdings value drop by 3.3% last week. However, the 17% one-year return to shareholders might have softened the blow. We would assume however, that they would be on the lookout for weakness in the future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Adecco Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Adecco Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Adecco Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Adecco Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Adecco Group is not owned by hedge funds. Silchester International Investors LLP is currently the largest shareholder, with 10% of shares outstanding. With 5.2% and 4.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and UBS Asset Management AG are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 22 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Adecco Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Adecco Group AG. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around CHF230m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Adecco Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Adecco Group has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

