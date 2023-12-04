Institutional investors control 48% of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) and were rewarded last week after stock increased 8.5%

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Equinox Gold implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

45% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Recent sales by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And as as result, institutional investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 8.5% last week. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 54%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Equinox Gold.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Equinox Gold?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Equinox Gold already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Equinox Gold, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Equinox Gold. Our data shows that Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder with 9.9% of shares outstanding. With 8.2% and 3.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Ross Beaty and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Equinox Gold

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Equinox Gold Corp.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$203m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 44% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

