Institutional investors control 57% of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) and were rewarded last week after stock increased 3.9%

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Newmark Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

50% of the business is held by the top 11 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 57% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$67m in market cap last week. One-year return to shareholders is currently 33% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Newmark Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Newmark Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Newmark Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Newmark Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Newmark Group is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Cf Group Management, Inc., with ownership of 12%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 5.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Barry Gosin directly holds 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Newmark Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Newmark Group, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$159m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Newmark Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 12%, of the Newmark Group stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

