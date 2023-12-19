Institutional investors control 61% of NEPI Rockcastle N.V. (JSE:NRP) and were rewarded last week after stock increased 3.5%

Key Insights

Every investor in NEPI Rockcastle N.V. (JSE:NRP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 61% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And as as result, institutional investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 3.5% last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 29% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about NEPI Rockcastle.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NEPI Rockcastle?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in NEPI Rockcastle. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of NEPI Rockcastle, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in NEPI Rockcastle. Our data shows that Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited is the largest shareholder with 24% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 3.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of NEPI Rockcastle

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of NEPI Rockcastle N.V.. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own R149m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over NEPI Rockcastle. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

