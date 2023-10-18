Institutional investors control 79% of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) and were rewarded last week after stock increased 3.4%

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Axon Enterprise's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 16 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 79% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$542m in market cap last week. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 74%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Axon Enterprise, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Axon Enterprise?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Axon Enterprise already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Axon Enterprise's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Axon Enterprise. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.7% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Patrick Smith directly holds 4.0% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 16 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Axon Enterprise

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$1.0b. we sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Axon Enterprise. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

