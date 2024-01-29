Institutional investors in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) see US$184m decrease in market cap last week, although long-term gains have benefitted them.

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 13 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 60% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Losing money on investments is something no shareholder enjoys, least of all institutional investors who saw their holdings value drop by 5.2% last week. However, the 23% one-year return to shareholders might have softened the blow. But they would probably be wary of future losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Credo Technology Group Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Credo Technology Group Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Credo Technology Group Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Credo Technology Group Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Credo Technology Group Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc. with 7.9% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.1% and 6.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Chi Fung Cheng, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Additionally, the company's CEO William Brennan directly holds 2.0% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Credo Technology Group Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$535m stake in this US$3.3b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Credo Technology Group Holding. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Credo Technology Group Holding you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

