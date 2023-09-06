Institutional investors are James Hardie Industries plc's (ASX:JHX) biggest bettors and were rewarded after last week's AU$715m market cap gain

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in James Hardie Industries implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 15 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

To get a sense of who is truly in control of James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit AU$21b in market cap. The one-year return on investment is currently 41% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of James Hardie Industries, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About James Hardie Industries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

James Hardie Industries already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at James Hardie Industries' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. James Hardie Industries is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Australian Super Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder with 5.7% of shares outstanding. With 5.4% and 5.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Invesco Ltd. and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of James Hardie Industries

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that James Hardie Industries plc insiders own under 1% of the company. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own AU$19m of stock. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 43% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand James Hardie Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with James Hardie Industries .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

